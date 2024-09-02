At least 4 nude anti-corruption protestors arrested, demand Speaker Among's resignation

Security officers Monday afternoon arrested at least four nude anti-corruption protestors near parliament, eyewitnesses said.

Before they were held, the young adult female protestors, who appeared bare- and their breasts painted with colors of the Ugandan flag, held placards condemning corruption and demanding the resignation of Parliament Speaker Anita Among.

Protestors identifying as "Uganda Freedom Activists" marched on streets near Uganda's legislative assembly before they were swiftly intercepted shortly after midday by security officers, including non-uniformed people.

The demonstrators were heard appealing for an audit over earnings and lifestyles of Ugandan lawmakers in addition to accountability from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), following the Kiteezi dumpsite collapse which killed over 35 people last month.

Under Among, parliament has growingly come under public criticism with social media mobilized protests -since July- demanding her resignation.

Between late July and early August 2024, security forces in Kampala foiled planned youth-led anti-corruption March to Parliament protests which President Museveni said were “foreign funded” to disrupt Uganda.

The demonstrations had been largely encouraged via microblogging app X, with their remote organizers seeking to emulate Gen Z led protests in neighbouring Kenya.