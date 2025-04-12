At the Pope’s service

Pope Francis has recently dominated the news cycle because of his failing health. His unexpected appearance at St Peter’s Basilica this past week, albeit in a wheelchair and with a breathing tube up his nose, underscored the fact that a corner is being turned. Before his health began to fail him, the first Jesuit to head the Catholic Church called for “courageous actions” on climate change. His 180-page encyclical on the subject back in 2015, only two years into his papacy, could not have been clearer.

Titled Laudato Si': On Care for Our Common Home, the encyclical galvanised the push for more than what Pope Francis dismissed as “simple solutions” to climate change. That year, the first climate change meeting, in December, led to the signing of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The agreement called for limiting global warming carbon at 1.5 degrees Celsius, which entered into force on October 4, 2016. “The foreign debt of poor countries has become a way of controlling them, yet this is not the case where ecological debt is concerned […] In different ways, developing countries, where the most important reserves of the biosphere are found, continue to fuel the development of richer countries at the cost of their own present and future,” the pope wrote in the 2015 encyclical.

“The developed countries ought to help pay this debt by significantly limiting their consumption of non-renewable energy and by assisting poorer countries to support policies and programmes of sustainable development,” he added.

The 2015 encyclical might have taken on a slightly abrasive tone with phrases such as a “grave social debt” here and a “pile of filth” there, but there was no doubting that the Argentinian pontiff meant well. Rev Fr Kennedy Onoba, a priest with the Comboni Missionaries, told Sunday Monitor the encyclical’s main title alone—Laudato Si’—spoke volumes. While an encyclical is a statement of papal teaching, the Italian phrase Laudato Si' translates into “praise be to you, my Lord.”

Rev Fr Onoba, who is the director of Laudato Si’ at Our Lady of Africa Catholic Church Mbuya, also disclosed that the beginning of the letter—referred to as Canticle—is an insight of the words of St Francis of Assisi.

The words remind the universe that our common home is like a sister with whom we share our life and a beautiful mother who opens her arms to embrace us. In the 2015 encyclical, Pope Francis talks about the failure to decisively address the climate crisis, presenting an undeniable risk to a “common home.” “The pope's introductory message says Praise be to you, my Lord, through our sister, Mother Earth, who sustains and governs us and who produces various fruits with coloured flowers and herbs,” Rev Fr Onoba noted.

“He says this sister now cries out to us because of the harm humanity has inflicted on her by the irresponsible use and abuse of the goods with which God has endowed the earth.” This is why the earth itself is burdened and has come to waste because its creatures, such as the environment, water bodies, and the air humanity breathes, are polluted, Rev Fr Onoba further observed. The pope, therefore, called for immediate action, which is the responsibility of everyone to apply mitigation measures to help solve challenges arising from climate change.

Mitigating climate change

Per Rev Fr Onoba, Pope Francis’s team of scientists involved in studying the planet boundaries consists of nine segments. These include climate change; biodiversity loss, including wetlands, which he refers to as change in biosphere integrity; stratospheric ozone depletion; ocean acidification; biogeochemical flows (nitrogen and phosphorus cycles including heavy carbon concentration in the ocean) Others are land system change, focusing on deforestation; freshwater use; atmospheric aerosol loading; and introduction of novel entities into the biosphere, including new chemicals.

The pontiff put emphasis on the first six planet boundaries, which he urged must be addressed as a climate change challenge. After analysing the planetary boundaries, the pope tasked Catholic institutions to immediately disseminate his letter. In it, he asked humanity to observe what is happening on the earth. According to Rev Fr Onoba, the pope and his scientists went ahead to explain that there is too much carbon acidification in the ocean.

This, they opined, is caused by industrial chemical pollution that ends up in the ocean and later evaporates into the air, causing climate change. The carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere currently stands at 350 parts per million (PPM).

The recommended upper limit is 450 PPM. Once it exceeds 0.1 PPM, the earth will crush because the load will be too much for it to hold. The carbon dioxide concentration is as a result of human activities. If the carbon dioxide is heavy in the atmosphere, it will block evaporation of greenhouse gases to the same atmosphere.

The pope explained that all creations of God have their function and purpose, but human action is destroying the biosphere. This is causing fresh water pollution, environmental degradation in wetlands and water bodies, leading to aquatic loss. He emphasised the dangers caused as a result of deforestation across the globe yet trees play a critical role in cleaning the atmosphere by absorbing the emission in the atmosphere.

Poor agricultural practices, where farmers are embracing chemical application, which is a danger to the soil, water bodies and the entire atmosphere, are just as troubling.

Role of the Church

According to Rev Fr Onoba, Pope Francis wrote the second encyclical, the apostolic exhortation Laudate Deum on October 4, 2023. The Vatican released it on that same day. Laudate Deum is a follow-up to Pope Francis' 2015 encyclical Laudato Si’. The title translates to "Praise God". The letter is an environmental exhortation that calls for urgent action on climate change. The Catholic Church across the globe is implementing both letters, starting with the Dicastery for Integrity Development, the Vatican department charged to promote integral ecology.

The Comboni Missionaries started the action of implementing the two letters of the pope during their 19th general chapter in Rome in 2019. Focus was placed on protecting the integral ecology.



Actions taken in Uganda

Alfred Okumu, the Laudato Si’ communication and liaison officer, told Sunday Monitor that the team works with a range of partners, including the National Forestry Authority (NFA) and Tree Talk.

Both entities give them free indigenous tree seedlings and fruit seedlings. These have since been distributed to St Kizito Primary School Bugolobi, St Paul Primary School Band, and St Daniel Comboni Primary School Kasana-Luweero Clubs have been formed in the three schools and pupils sensitised on the subjects such as zero hunger and zero poverty by embracing fruit farming as well as zero emission by applying good practices of environmental management.

The team has 4.7 acre demonstration farm at Kasala Parish in Kasana-Luweero where it has planted fruit trees such as avocado, soursop, mangos, pawpaw, pineapple, citrus, watermelon, jackfruit, pineapple and indigenous trees such as acacia, ficus, cordia, mahogany and mivule, among others. They are also processing seedlings given to the communities for planting.

Other partners are the Catholic workers movement and Christian Youth Missionary Group. Both carry out sensitisation programmes on Radio Maria in Bina, a Kampala suburb. The programmes in question revolve around mitigation measures to curb climate change effects. They have tackled topics about waste management, including encouraging communities to sort solid waste before it is collected by the authorities. Communities have been sensitised about using environmentally friendly shopping bags by avoiding use of plastic bags.

Other sensitisation topics tackled are management of e- waste where communities are called to carry out responsible disposal of used electrical gadgets, which when dumped and littered irresponsibly pose a challenge to the soil. E-waste may in fact spew methane, leading to green gas emission into the atmosphere. The team’s objective is to reach out to the entire community across the country. For now, there is a call for their service in Gulu Archdiocese, Nebbi Diocese and Mbarara Archdiocese. Rev Fr Onoba said his team is faced with financial challenges.



