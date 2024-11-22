ATC authorities decry continued vandalism

American Tower Corporation (ATC) Uganda is sounding the alarm on the rising cases of vandalism targeting their towers.

"We are suffering from vandalism of towers. If somebody vandalises a tower, it impacts everyone," said Ms. Dorothy Ssemanda, CEO of ATC Uganda. She emphasised that such incidents can disrupt communication services, making it impossible to make phone calls.

The concern was raised during the launch of a new free digital community ICT centre at the Makindye Division offices. The center, a collaborative effort between ATC Uganda and the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), aims to address digital illiteracy in the area. The facility is equipped with computers and internet access, and ATC has provided ICT teachers to offer free training for a month.

According to Ms Ssemanda, ATC plans to establish more digital community centres across the country, with the goal of empowering communities through technology.

"Our plan is to establish additional digital community centres across the country so that we provide skills and empower communities through technology. The training will be free," she said.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director, Mr. Nyombi Thembo, praised the collaboration, noting that it aligns with Uganda's Vision 2040 and the Digital Transformation Roadmap.

"Programs like these provide access to free ICT training, education, and entrepreneurship opportunities for underserved communities," he said.

Ms Sheilah Mugisha, ATC Uganda's Head of Asset Management, highlighted the significant gap in digital access, with only 15 per cent of the Ugandan population having access to computers and internet.

"We are trying to bridge the gap. Our ambitious target is to build 100 digital community centers. Makindye is our 42nd," she said.

The launch also featured remarks from Ms. Monica Nyakaisiki, Head of ICT at KCCA, who commended ATC Uganda for supporting the Smart City agenda. ATC's Senior Vice President, Legal, CSO, and Chair of the Digital Communities Governing Council, Ms. Mneesha Nahata, emphasised the power of partnerships in bridging the digital divide.