Attacks on police officers increase

Wamala region police spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala

By  Simon Peter Emwamu BARBARA NALWEYISO  &  Robert Muhereza



  • In Wamala region, six police officers were shot dead and seven guns stolen in a space of two months. Three of the guns were later recovered.
  • On October 16, at least 15 thugs attacked a Chinese plywood factory at Kigalama in Kassanda District and killed one officer. Two others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Over the past few months, several police officers have been attacked and killed across the country.
Police recently came out to state that the murders were politically motived. 
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, on Tuesday said the attacks on officers in Mityana and Kiboga districts were carried out by members of  Ugandan Coalition Forces of Change (UCFC), a rebel group seeking to overthrow the government. 
Following the attacks, the Force has cautioned its officers to be on alert. Several police posts deemed to be vulnerable to attacks have been closed and others have been merged.

