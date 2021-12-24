Attacks on police officers increase

Over the past few months, several police officers have been attacked and killed across the country.

Police recently came out to state that the murders were politically motived.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, on Tuesday said the attacks on officers in Mityana and Kiboga districts were carried out by members of Ugandan Coalition Forces of Change (UCFC), a rebel group seeking to overthrow the government.

Following the attacks, the Force has cautioned its officers to be on alert. Several police posts deemed to be vulnerable to attacks have been closed and others have been merged.

In Wamala region, six police officers were shot dead and seven guns stolen in a space of two months. Three of the guns were later recovered.

On October 16, at least 15 thugs attacked a Chinese plywood factory at Kigalama in Kassanda District and killed one officer. Two others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Ms Racheal Kawala, the Wamala region police spokesperson, identified the deceased as Ronald Amuku.

“In the wee hours of Saturday morning, about 15 unknown people entered the factory and attacked our officers who were guarding the place. They fought our officers, removed a gun from one of them, and shot at them killing Amuku. One of the officers managed to shoot and kill one of the robbers,” she said.

The other officers were identified as Peter Muwanguzi and Obed Rukundo.

Five people were later arrested in connection to the incident and three guns were recovered; one in Luswa Village and two in Myanzi Village.

Similarly, on December 7, two police officers, Cpl Alfred Oketch and PC Moses Kigongo, both of Busunju Police Station in Mityana District, were attacked by unknown assailants while responding to an alleged crime incident in Sebobo Village, Sekanyonyi Sub-county.

The attackers hacked one of the police officers before disarming him and making off with two guns. Ms Kawala said 15 suspects were arrested.

On December 11, Inspector of Police Patrick Nuwagaba, the officer-in-charge of Kakindu Police Station in Mityana District, was killed by unknown people on his way back from a wedding.

No arrests have been made in connection in the case.

On December 16, two other police officers identified as Cpl Francis Nsubuga, the officer-in-charge of Nakasozi Police Post in Kiboga District, and SPC Paul Ddumba, from the same police post were killed by thugs.

Ms Kawala said: “The facts indicate that the officers were attacked at the police post by a gang of four armed men, dressed in civilian attire.”

Ms Kawala said a team of Flying Squad Unit (FSU) officers from the region and detectives from Kampala were dispatched to the area to investigate the crime. Three people were arrested in connection to the crime.

“We haven’t identified the motives behind the shooting of police officers,” she said.

She added that all those arrested in connection to the Sebobo Village incident and that in Kiboga have not yet been prosecuted in court.

In Kigezi region, police constable Garalious Baryabakabu, a guard at the Electoral Commission offices in Kabale District, was killed in January.

Police arrested several suspects in relation to the crime and they were charged in court.

The Kigezi Region Police Commander, Mr Dan Byaruhanga, on Monday said: “Those that killed our colleague in January were not terrorists but just mere thugs.”

On November 30, Sgt Gideon Emuria was shot dead in Soroti City while on his way to guard the home of Justice Mackay Alex Ajiji, the resident judge for Gulu High Court.

The east Kyoga police spokesperson, ASP Oscar Ageca, said they are yet to make any arrests on the matter.

Compiled by Simon Peter Emwamu, Barbara Nalweyiso & Robert Muhereza