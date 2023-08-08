Attempted arson on Kasese school sparks fresh panic

Fresh panic has struck communities in parts of Kasese after unidentified suspected arsonists Monday night attempted to set fire on Isango Muslim Primary School in the district’s Bukonzo West constituency.

The incident confirmed by Rwenzori East Regional Police Spokesperson SP Nelson Tumushime occurred just barely two months after Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants killed over 40 people in a brutal attack on the neighbouring Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School.

Isango Muslim Primary School matron Zubeda Muhindo shared her account of the incident, stating: "We were seated outside when we heard the learners shouting 'fire.' I entered the dormitory and started asking what the source of the fire could be… I realized it was coming from outside because there’s a window with no glasses, and we cover it with clothes."

Muhindo promptly notified the night security guards about the situation as male pupils echoed concern over the fire damaging their properties.

According to Muhindo, “the security guards rushed to assist the boys in extinguishing the fire which had already consumed one mattress while in the girls’ dormitory, it did not burn the property.”

School authorities who spoke to Monitor said the suspected arsonists might have thrown the fire through the windows.

Parent Aloni Kighoma, who early Tuesday arrived at the school to pick his two children, expressed concern for their safety.

“The school should erect a strong fence to prevent unauthorized access to its premises,” he suggested.

Still on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 SP Tumushime dismissed speculation that the suspected arsonists might have been militants.

"As security, we have assessed the situation and we refute claims that the people who wanted to burn the dormitory are ADF rebels because they no longer have access to our country since the security is tightened at the borderline," he emphasized as he also praised the Isango Muslim Primary School community for its vigilance and quick response to the Monday fire.

According to him, investigations are underway to uncover the motives of the attack on Isango Muslim Primary School which has now deployed additional security measures.

On Tuesday, police also instructed the school administration to remove burglar-proofing from windows, as recommended by the Ministry of Education and Sports to ensure smooth learner-evacuation in case of emergencies.

On his part, Kasese Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Lt Joe Walusimbi directed the District Education Department to temporarily close the boarding section of the school even as its head teacher Ali Abrahaman revealed plans to build a perimeter wall starting December- during the 3rd term.

About Isango Muslim Primary School

Established in 2021, Isango Muslim Primary School has an enrolment of about 197 pupils. Of these, at least 168 learners are in boarding while 29 are day scholars.