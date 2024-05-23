Atutur hospital workers struggling to save lives

Medical workers at Atutur General Hospital in Kumi District are operating without vital medical equipment, compromising the quality of service delivery to patients.

The hospital lacks key equipment in some departments, especially in the radiology, and theatre departments.

Constructed in 1969 as a general hospital with a 100-bed capacity, the facility is overwhelmed with a growing population of patients and currently admits more than 300, despite having the same old structures, which last got a facelift in 2018.

With leaking roofs in some of the wards, the hospital is offering its services to a catchment population of over 300,000 from the districts of Kumi, Pallisa, Katakwi, Ngora, and Bukedea, among other areas.

The medics observe that the lack of equipment in the departments has frustrated their efforts to deliver quality treatment to their patients.

Dr Sarah Asio, the acting medical superintendent, revealed that since 2018 when the X-ray machine broke down, they have been forced to refer their clients to either Soroti or Mbale hospitals, despite having enough competent human resources to handle such cases within the hospital.

This has caused delays in treatment, especially for those patients who cannot afford to access such services in private facilities or afford transport expenses to government facilities in Mbale or Sororti.

“In such circumstances where a patient cannot access these services outside, we are left with no option but to make a clinical judgment,” Dr Asio said.

She added that the ultrasound machine also stopped working two years ago.

Mr Richard Acikule, the hospital radiographer, said a team of experts from the Ministry of Health last year visited the hospital and undertook a study of the X-ray machine and recommended that the machine generator needed to replacement.

“They told us that they were going to place an order from the Netherlands and the spare would arrive in five months. But to date we haven’t seen it,” Mr Acikule said.

Despite all the environmental and health hazards associated with inhaling fumes from medical waste, the hospital has continued burning medical waste in an open area. This was after the hospital incinerator also broke down in 2018.

The stench produced during the process of burning is unbearable. A multi-million incinerator that the Ministry of Health constructed in 2022, has failed to function, with the contractor abandoning the site after defects were discovered during testing.

“We have tried to cover the burning site locally but still the fumes and smoke find their way into the atmosphere, which is hazardous and detrimental to the humans and animals around,” Dr Asio said.

With no isolation unit, both infectious and none infectious patients are admitted in the same congested wards, increasing the risks of contracting other diseases while at the facility.

However, Dr Asio said they always advise patients and attendants to wear face masks whenever they are in hospital premises but that it is not practical as many find it inconveniencing.

The members of staff share tiny units meant to accommodate one person but now accommodate more than three staff members due to a shortage of enough staff houses. It is common to find one staff living in the sitting room and the other in the bedroom of the same housing unit.

“We always have to settle wrangles between the staff sharing a housing unit with each having a complaint against each other yet we have to keep them within the hospital since they are critical staff,” Dr Asio said.

The district chairman, Mr Nelcome Elungat, acknowledged the challenges at the hospital and said the district was engaging different partners, including the Ministry of Health, for help.

“We always face many inconveniences from the community as they always ask for transport assistance to transfer patients to other health facilities in search for better,” he said.

However, despite all the challenges, the hospital staff are committed to their work and have made wider strides in the fight against non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and sickle cell, among others.

The hospital has a team that regularly goes out to the communities for medical outreaches.