Atwine warns on rumours over oral cholera vaccine

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary (PS), Dr Diana Atwine has cautioned the public against submitting to misconceptions about the oral cholera vaccine, tasking local leaders to continue sensitizing the public about the vaccine.

“Some people want to fight government programs especially oral cholera vaccination exercises by spreading rumour that after being vaccinated, one doesn’t produce or that after three years, one will die The Ministry of Health has warned against false talks over the oral vaccine for cholera, tasking local leaders to educate the public about the essential vaccine.

Health ministry permanent secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, said many people were spreading rumours that the vaccine has side effects, which she dismissed as untrue.

“Some people want to fight government programmes, especially the oral cholera vaccination exercise, spreading rumour that after being vaccinated, couples don’t produce or that after three years they will die, which is not true. I want the local leaders to keep educating the public about the vaccine,” she said.

Dr Atwine made the remarks on Thursday while closing the oral cholera vaccination exercise in Ntoroko.

She said the Health ministry has earmarked districts that are prone to cholera outbreak and Ntoroko was among because it is at the border with DR Congo, exposing it to higher risk.

Currently, Ntoroko District hosts a number of refugees from DR Congo who use the porous border at River Semliki to cross into Uganda and mix with the local communities without being screened.

Dr Atwine, who also visited Rwebisengo Health Centre III, promised that her ministry will expand the health facility with a maternity ward and equip it with beds together with the Bwramule Health Centre III.

The ministry is undertaking the oral cholera vaccination in Kasese and Ntoroko districts In the Rwenzori sub-region.

Advertisement

Ntoroko District health officer Dr Patrick Ajuna said the vaccination exercise targets to vaccinate 75,000 people in the district.

By Wednesday, he said, they had completed 94 percent of the targeted population.

He said Ntoroko District receives many refugees and vaccinating people against cholera will help them avoid its outbreak.

is not true,” she said.

Dr Atwine made the remarks on Thursday while closing an oral cholera vaccination exercise in Ntoroko District.

She said government has highlighted areas that are prone to cholera outbreaks and Ntoroko is among because it is at the border with DR Congo which makes it a high risk locale.

The district is currently hosting hundreds of refugees that have since mixed with locals after coming through the porous DR Congo borders.

Dr Atwine who also visited Rwebisengo health centre III, promised that the government ‘‘will expand the facility with a maternity ward and equip it with some equipment and also furnish Bwramule health centre III.’’

In the Rwenzori Region, the ministry of health selected two districts of Kasese and Ntoroko for oral cholera vaccination.

Dr Patrick Ajuna the Ntoroko District Health Officer said they aim to vaccinate 75,000 people in the entire district and by Wednesday, 94 percent of the targeted population was inoculated.

‘‘Ntoroko District receives many refugees and vaccinating people against cholera will help the district to avoid its outbreak,’’ he said.