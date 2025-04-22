AU military chiefs meet in Kampala to bolster Somalia peace mission

Senior military and diplomatic officials from countries contributing troops to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) met in Kampala to assess progress and chart the way forward in the ongoing stabilization efforts in Somalia.

The meeting precedes an Extra-Ordinary Summit of Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs), which follows Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s recent visit to Uganda.

Ambassador John Mugerwa, representing Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the timing of the meeting was critical as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) approaches its mandate end date of December 31, 2024.

“The African Union Peace and Security Council endorsed AUSSOM’s Concept of Operations in August 2024. We are now in Phase One, focused on repositioning troops and transferring key security locations to Somali forces,” Ambassador Mugerwa said on Tuesday.

He emphasized the principle of collective security under the African Union’s Common Defence and Security Policy.

“An attack on one is considered an attack on all,” he said.

Mugerwa stressed that the mission’s success will depend on Somalia’s ability to strengthen its national forces, including through integration, mentorship, and force readiness.

“We must not allow Al-Shabaab to win,” he added, condemning the group’s recent surge in attacks. “This meeting is crucial for addressing operational bottlenecks and defining a clear strategic direction.”

He also appealed for increased financial and logistical support, saying the mission’s sustainability depends on “adequate, predictable, and reliable funding.” He acknowledged support from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and other partners.

Ambassador Mugerwa reaffirmed Uganda’s enduring commitment to Somalia, recalling its deployment of the first African Union troops under AMISOM in 2007. He proposed establishing a political oversight mechanism for the mission, backed by a strong monitoring and evaluation framework. He also urged political reconciliation among Somalia’s federal government, its member states, and clan leaders.

Participants included Uganda’s Ambassador to Somalia, Prof. Sam Tulya-Muhika; Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Sam Okiding; AUSSOM Force Commander, Lt Gen Sam Kavuma; and representatives from Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda.