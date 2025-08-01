Austria gives Uganda Shs6b to support refugees

The Austrian Development Agency (ADA) has committed $1.8 million (about Shs6.66 billion) to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in Uganda’s refugee-hosting districts.

The announcement was made during a signing ceremony at UNHCR’s Access Centre in Kansanga, Kampala, attended by officials from ADA, the Austrian Embassy, and UNHCR Uganda.

Mr Bernd Brunner, the managing director of ADA, reaffirmed Austria’s commitment to supporting durable solutions for forcibly displaced populations.

“Austria believes in sustainable partnerships and systems-based solutions. Our funding to UNHCR reflects our continued commitment to supporting both refugees and host communities with real, lasting impact,” Mr Brunner said.

“We are focused on strengthening global mobility and migration partnerships to foster shared responsibility and sustainable change,” he added.

This latest contribution raises Austria’s total financial support to $4.5 million (about Shs16 billion) for the 2024–2025 period.

According to UNHCR, the funding will scale up WASH coverage in refugee settlements and surrounding areas, benefiting 1.44 million people.

Ms Katja Kerschbaumer, the head of the Austrian Embassy and Austrian Development Cooperation in Uganda, underscored the role of WASH services in humanitarian contexts.

“We recognise the importance of access to clean water and sanitation in preserving the dignity, health, and safety of refugees and their host communities. This support demonstrates Austria’s strong commitment to humanitarian values,” she said. Mr Matthew Crentsil, the UNHCR Representative to Uganda, emphasised the urgency and impact of Austria’s contribution.

“Improving access to safe water and sanitation is critical to safeguarding health and dignity, especially in the face of rising humanitarian demands and significant funding gaps. We are deeply grateful to Austria for this flexible and timely support,” Mr Crentsil said.

Funding target

The funding will specifically support the operation and maintenance of 150 motorised water systems, the rehabilitation of 647 boreholes and the construction of about 6,000 latrines. Uganda is the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa. It currently hosts more than 1.92 million refugees, primarily from South Sudan, DRC, Sudan and Somalia.