Prime

Authorities ban selling of fuel in jerry cans at landing sites

Residents collect empty plastic bottles at Lambu Landig Site in Masaka District on  August 4, 2021. Many local fuel dealers in the area pack their merchandise in such containers. PHOTO/WILSON KATUMBA

Kuta

By  Wilson Kutamba

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The leaders say the practice exposes residents at landing sites to fire outbreaks, which sometimes claim lives.

Authorities in Masaka District have banned the selling and storage of petrol in jerry cans at all fish landing sites in the area.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.