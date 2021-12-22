Authorities block unvaccinated travellers from entering Fort Portal

Police and traffic officers under the command of Fort Portal Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Rodgers Mbabazi have set up checkpoints along two major highways intended to block unvaccinated persons from accessing the city as they travel for the festive season.

Covid-19 vaccination centres were set up at the checkpoints on Tuesday at Kitumba on Fort Portal-Kampala road and on Fort Portal-Kasese road.

During the operation, all the passengers without vaccination cards were asked to move out the vehicles and get vaccinated after which they were handed vaccination cards instant.

By midday over 200 travellers had been vaccinated at the checkpoints.

“We had a meeting with taxi operators and they told us they are always busy and they have no time to visit health centres for vaccination, when we mounted checkpoints we managed to get them, and they are embracing the exercise,” Mr Mbabazi said.

Mr Mbabazi said they decided to start mass vaccination targeting at least 80 per cent of the population in Fort Portal.

Ms Olive Kunihira, a health worker who was vaccinating the travellers said the operation has helped them to reach out to many people, as the turn up at the health facilities has been poor.

“I am happy because people have embraced the exercise, I hope by the end of the day many people will have received the vaccine because at our health facilities the turn up has been low” She said.

However, the exercise by security has stirred mixed reaction from passengers and members of the public.

Mr Akola Steven, one of the passengers who were intercepted along Fort Portal-Kasese road said it is unfair to just ambush people instead of first sensitising them.

“I was vaccinated in Bunyangabu and I have left my card at home and they are telling me to bring the card or I get another jab. If they want to enforce they should first go on radio and sensitize the public,” he said.

Others said it was illegal to force people to get vaccinated because there is no law compelling them in that regard.

Last week, the same operation was carried out in Kasese District.



