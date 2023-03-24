Authorities close school over poor learning facilities

Authorities in Rukungiri District have closed New Foundation Primary School in Rwenshekye cell, Rubanga Parish Buyanja Sub County due poor sanitation and lack of enough learning facilities (classrooms).

The school, privately owned and manned by Mr Ibrahim Katarikawe, operates from the dilapidated Rwenshekye market lockups. The classrooms are dusty with no widows and a leaking roof.

The learners, both boys and girls, share the same pit-latrine with the public and the school lacks learning facilities (classrooms) where three classes study in the same room.

The Rukungiri deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Ahimbisibwe Wilberforce Ongom, said the condition at the school is deplorable and a danger to pupils’ lives.

“Everything here is a total mess. I would be a disservice to my country if I allow pupils to continue studying in such a school. Parents should consider taking their children to other schools to continue with studies because this school won't reopen soon before ironing out these challenges,” Mr Ongom said.

"To make matters worse over 60 pupils from baby class to primary three are studying in the same class therefore for security purposes I had to close the school until minimum standards of operating a school are fulfilled," he added.

The Buyanja Sub County inspector of schools, Mr Solomon Arinitwe, revealed that the school is illegally operating on government land.

"On several occasions, I warned the school administrators to vacate government land but they have been promising to do it soon.

This is what they deserved because we can't allow a school to continue operating without sanitary and learning facilities," he said.

The Buyanja sub-county chairperson Mr Agaba Emmy Rubondo says that he was not aware that the school was operating on government land and in a such state.