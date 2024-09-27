Authorities decry understaffing in Wakiso hospitals

Authorities in Wakiso have decried understaffing and inadequate medical equipment in public health facilities in the district.

The concern was raised on September 27 by Dr Mathias Lugoloobi, the officer in charge of Wakiso Health Centre IV, during commemoration of the 2024 World Patient Safety Day. The event was presided by State Minister for Health Anifa Kawooya Bangirana.

Dr Lugoloobi noted that the newly approved district hospital registered at least 6,217 in its outpatient department (OPD) between July-August, expressing need to enhance the facility’s resources.

According to him, the facility’s staffing is just 36.9 percent.

"That means, even us with all that demand, we are becoming patients because of the strain and stress we go through to serve," he observed.

Further, Wakiso Health Centre IV has an accredited laboratory, but it has only four staff while the maternity ward had over 1,200 birth by cesarean section in 2023 yet it has only 17 beds.

“When there is overcrowding, our patients are not safe," Dr Lugoloobi added.

Wakiso Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Alfred Malinga said staffing gaps are plaguing several public health facilities in the district.

Citing a recent visit, Malinga said he found a health facility in Kasangati (Wakiso District) demanding in terms of human resource even as it received 7,890 patients in its OPD between July and August.

Malinga said deliveries were about 1000 in the same period.

He hailed government for elevating Wakiso Health Centre IV to a district hospital, noting that they are in the final stages of acquiring a land title for the facility, which is the only precondition required by the Ministry of Health.

Bettinah Nantege, Wakiso District deputy chairperson, said Wakiso Health Centre IV has only one ambulance which was meant to serve residents of Busiro East but it is over stretched to cater for Nansana and Busiro North.

She appealed for more funding from the government to bridge the gap.

A report seen by the Monitor indicated that last year, Wakiso Health Centre IV received 17,602 patients. About 4,159 mothers delivered, 26618 children were immunized, 37,176 outpatients, 1,042 had cesarean section, while 7,019 patients were admitted.