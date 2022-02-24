Authorities stuck as latrines in Mukono fill up

A child walks past a latrine in Wantoni Village, Mukono District. PHOTO | JESSICA SABANO

By  Jessica Sabano

What you need to know:

  • Dr Anthony Konde, the Mukono municipal medical officer said they are in the process of setting standard designs for toilets, which every developer must follow.

Leaders in Mukono Municipality have decried the declining toilet coverage in the area, which is putting the dwellers at risk of contracting communicable diseases.

