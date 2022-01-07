Authorities to block unvaccinated teachers

A health worker vaccinates a person during the launch of mass vaccination on December 14, 2021. PHOTO / ROBERT ELEMA

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, In Kabarole District, Ms Sarah Ayesiga, the Covid-19 taskforce chairperson, said allowing unvaccinated teachers will be risking the lives of learners.

As schools prepare to reopen on Monday, West Nile leaders have put in place stringent measures against teachers who have shunned the vaccination exercise.

