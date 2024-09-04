Authorities urge calm after suspected Mpox case in Pader

Local communities of Biwang village, Oryang Parish in Pajule Sub-county, Pader district are in fear following the discovery of a suspected Mpox case in a minor.

The minor, whose identity has been withheld for privacy, displayed symptoms resembling both Mpox and chickenpox when she was brought to Oryang Health Centre II for treatment on September 2, 2024.

Mr Tonny Ogena, the medical officer in charge at Oryang Health Centre II told a local radio station in Pader District that “after observing the child’s symptoms, he immediately alerted Pajule Health Centre IV via a WhatsApp message.”

In his message, Mr Oryang wrote, “Pajule team, there is a suspected Monkey pox case from Oryang Health Centre II. The laboratory team should organize for sample collection and refer it to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), if the Hub driver is coming today. They are on their way now.”

Mr Oryang further explained that the minor is new to the area and no information is available about her residence or background.”

Pajule Sub-county LCIII chairperson Alphonse Omona Lokilamoi told Monitor that there is growing anxiety in the community as they await Mpox status confirmation.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and we advise everyone to be cautious while waiting for the test results. It is important to stay calm but remain vigilant,” Mr Omona emphasized.

Dr Dominic Okidi, speaking on behalf of the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Benson Oyoo revealed that his office had not yet received an official report but emphasized the importance of precautionary measures.

“We have not yet received any formal report but since Mpox has already been confirmed in the country, I advise everyone to remain cautious,” Dr Okidi explained.

Mr Justine Ocan, the Pader district Secretary for Health confirmed that the minor had been referred to Pajule Health Centre IV for further treatment and management.

“This minor reported to Oryang Health Centre II in Pajule Sub County and was immediately referred to Pajule Health Centre IV for further management,” Mr Ocen said.

However, Mr Ocen explained that while the symptoms have caused alarm among residents, no conclusions should have been drawn until laboratory tests are conducted. “The signs and symptoms resemble those of Mpox or Chickenpox, but we urge the pubic not to panic until all investigations are completed.”

Mpox typically presents with symptoms such as fever, rash, blisters, and pustules, with severe cases leading to prolonged illness.