Authorities urge Mukono locals against sabotage as GKMA road works start

Authorities in Mukono have cautioned locals against sabotage as road construction begins in the district’s south constituency, aimed at boosting development and reducing traffic stress on Kampala-Jinja Road.

On Friday, Mukono Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Elizabeth Namanda asked locals to support the road construction program which is under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA).

Ugandan authorities say government has secured over Shs560billion from the World Bank and the French development agency for urban development.

Mukono District has been allocated Shs296 billion for road construction and Shs.12 billion for leadership training and program sensitization, according to Namanda.

"Support the program, it is beneficial for everyone. Cooperate with the contractors and do not seek compensation as these are upgrades to existing roads," she explained at the district headquarters.

Grassroot leaders have been tasked with ensuring that locals provide the right of way for the road constructors.

Namanda says GKMA also aims to reduce traffic congestion on the Kampala-Jinja Road, in addition to facilitating proper urban planning.

The first road set for construction is the 18.5 km Ntenjeru-Bule Road. Engineers and consultants are currently finalizing the design review, after which the district will advertise for eligible contractors to apply.

Mukono Distrcit Vice Chairperson Asuman Muhumaza cautioned people against politicizing the GKMA program- and instead encouraged them to embrace it for the benefit of Mukono residents.

Locals say “the upgrade is particularly crucial as the current state of the roads, including Ntenjeru-Bule, Namuyenje-Seeta-Nazigo and Nakayaga-Seeta-Kayanja, has been poor for decades, making it difficult for trade and agro production.

Ritah Nakiyaga , a resident of Sozi Parish in Mpata Sub-county said she is optimistic that “works on the roads would bring down transport fares and improve service delivery.”