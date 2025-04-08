Autism linked to advanced parental age

Health experts in Uganda are warning of emerging trends showing that children born to older parents are at significantly higher risk of developing autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The World Health Organisation defines autism as a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave.

The experts say the cases of autism are increasingly being linked to advanced parental age as one of the key contributing factors, particularly in fathers over 60 and mothers above 35 years of age.

Mr Jolly Magulu, a child and adolescent mental health clinician at the Butabika National Referral Hospital in Kampala, said: “Everyone is at risk of having a child with autism but the risk is higher when the father is aged 60 and above, or when the mother is over 35. These age-related factors may affect foetal development and increase the chances of neurodevelopmental disorders.”

“Having children when one is of advanced age increases the risk of a child being born with mental disorders, with autism inclusive. Advanced parental age interferes with foetal development and increases the likelihood of neurological disorders like autism,” he added.

Mr Magulu said: “Giving birth earlier, ideally in the twenties or early thirties, when reproductive cells are healthier, reduces this risk significantly. We encourage women to seek antenatal care early and plan pregnancies within a safe biological window, especially if there’s a family history of neurological disorders.”

He said autism is an incurable, neurological, and developmental disorder that affects communication, social interaction, and behaviours, being caused by a variety of factors that range from genetic to environmental. A 2023 World Health Organisation (WHO) review of global prevalence for autism revealed that at least one in every 100 children has autism, putting the rate at one percent among children of ages 1-7 years.

Tell-tale signs

Mr Martin Kaddu-Mukasa, a neurologist at Mulago National Referral Hospital, said one of the first noticeable signs of autism in a person or child is their challenges with social interaction and developmental sequences of growth.

“There is always difficulty in maintaining and initiating conversations, delayed or absent language development during the infant stage, struggling to understand social cues like facial expression and voice tone plus trouble developing and maintaining relationships,” Mr Mukasa said.

Mr Kaddu-Mukasa stressed that autistic patients possess repetitive behaviours and actions, narrow interests, and sensitivity to some penetrations like sound and light.

“Over insistence on routines of self-soothing actions like clapping, and playing instruments is very common at developing stages as these can calm them down when they are losing control. Autism patients experience a lot of hypersensitivity to sensory inputs like light or sound and in other cases experience hyposensitivity to the same,” he said.

Cases at Butabika

The rise in cases of autism has now necessitated health facilities such as Butabika to grapple with autistic children abandoned by mothers with reasons of challenges associated with raising them. Mr Magulu said the hospital has received about 500 children with mental health concerns every month since the Covid-19 pandemic, with around 10 percent presenting with autism, counting up to 50 children having autism per month. “The longest-staying patients in our children’s mental health ward are those with autism.

Mothers bring them for therapy but vanish without a trace. When contacted, some deny knowing the children, blaming spiritual causes like curses or demons, while others cite poverty and societal stigma,” Mr Magulu said.

A 2024 study conducted by the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) estimated the prevalence of autism at about one in 36 children being identified with the illness, and nearly four times more common among boys than girls, according to CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network.

A 2017 Ministry of Health report titled, ‘Uganda Functional Difficulties Survey,’ showed that 51 per 1,000 persons having autism are children, and 11 per 1,000 persons with the same disorder are adults.

Mr Magulu pointed to self-medication among pregnant women as another risk factor, with the use of drugs like tetracycline and quantum at early pregnancy stages without prescription instructions, which might interfere with the development of their unborn children.

While several stakeholders believe the real number could be much higher, with thousands going undiagnosed, especially in rural communities, the 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) report estimates that 168,211 people are living with autism in Uganda.

Ms Dorothy Nambi, the executive director of the Autism Society of Uganda, noted that autism remains the most prevalent childhood disability in the country, yet it continues to be under-recognised and under-supported with such children continuously being hidden in homesteads. A 2023 report by the Uganda Autism Society indicates that over 60 percent of children with autism are diagnosed late due to limited access to specialised services and low awareness levels.

“Our estimation is over 70,000 children living with autism in Uganda and many of them are still unknown and the challenges are persistent ignorance and insufficient support to the parents to keep these children in regular schools or in the various centres available,” she said.

Ms Nambi added: “Specialists like speech therapists and occupational therapists, having them come to an organisation is quite expensive, so you find people are struggling with, maybe, Senior Four finalists and ordinary teachers, yet these children need experts to support them. So that is really a very big challenge and we call upon well-wishers to come in and support autism in Uganda.”



Ms Jennifer Muheirwoha, the director of Collins Special Initiative Education Centre in Kampala, explained that outside homes, autistic people may also require individualised education programmes, which often take the form of tailored education plans for school-age going children and specialised vocational training for older patients to prepare them for employment and independence.

“I am a parent of a 22-year-old autistic child and there are a lot of misleading societal misconceptions that parents offer them in witchcraft and others. These children are born normal up to a duration of at most 2 years where speech retards, and increased hyper where most parents become frustrated and start hiding them in houses without supporting them with therapy services,” she said.

How to manage autism

Mr Fred Mutamba, a maternal and child health specialist, said the chances of a child being born with autism can be reduced first by ensuring an expectant mother gets sufficient prenatal care. “This includes getting adequate amounts of folic acid supplements throughout her pregnancy, regular prenatal checkups, and avoiding exposure to toxins, tobacco, and alcohol consumption,” he said. He added: “Genetic testing and counselling for parents to empower parents on how to deal with the issue in case it comes up. Also, a balanced diet schedule should be followed by consuming a healthy diet that includes omega 3 fatty acids, whole grains, fruits and vegetables plus engaging in regular exercise.”

Ms Sarah Ayesiga, the assistant commissioner for inclusive and non-formal education at the Ministry of Education, said at the weekend that the ministry is amending policies for mandatory inclusivity.

“We are revising all policies so as to ensure education inclusivity of all children, including the ones living with autism with training sessions of teachers starting this year, on how to identify abnormal traits because sometimes they are not aware that they are dealing with children with disabilities,” she said.

“You find some teachers brutally punishing children with an assumption that maybe they are big-headed or rebellious because they don’t comply, yet in some cases the child is autistic or having any other form of disability,” Ms Ayesiga added. She said the ministry needed more money allocated quarterly under her department so as to accommodate more Braille machines to aid learning by autistic children, with each costing Shs4m to be distributed in over 150 schools with learners living with disability.

VITAL

Higher risk groups

Particularly in fathers over 60,

and mothers above 35 years.

Reducing risks

Giving birth earlier within safe biological window,ideally in 20s or early 30s when reproductive

cells are healthier and women are encouraged to seek antenatal care early and plan pregnancies within a safe biological window, especially if there’s a family history of neurological disorders

Tell-tale signs

•Difficulty in maintaining and initiating conversations

•Delayed or absent language development during infancy,

•Struggling to understand social cues like facial expression, and voice tone

•Trouble developing and maintaining relationships.

Jolly Magulu, Expert