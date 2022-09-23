Automation system to enhance Entebbe Airport safety, security – Transport Minister
Automation system at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport will help enhance security and safety of travelers at the country’s largest airport, Transport officials have said.
“This automation system will improve on our security system and safety of Entebbe international airport as now we can see an aircraft which is in Dubai coming to Entebbe, the time when it is landing, how it’s going to land and also see even the things surrounding this airport,” the state minister for transport, Mr Fred Byamukama told journalists while commissioning a modern and automation system at the airport on Thursday.
According to him, efforts towards automation of systems, especially in the aviation industry ought to be applauded because embracing modern technologies reduces human interference and errors which is a key in enhancement of safety.
“Automation of air navigation systems also enhances information sharing and coordination with pilots, other airports and also fulfills compliance with international provisions,” he added.
Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) director general, Mr Fred Bamwesigye said the project commenced after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Government of Uganda in 2015 with a target to enhance safety, improve efficiency and build staff capacity.
“I can gladly attest that these primary objectives have since been fully realized, and that is why we are here to celebrate this revolutionary landmark in the history of Uganda’s aviation industry,” he said.
According to him, the ultimate beneficiaries from the Shs40 billion KOICA grant are the airlines, passengers and all the users of Uganda’s air transport system.
“I am glad to note that the airport operations database, terminal operations control center, air traffic services message handling system, improvement of flight procedures in air traffic management, enhancement of CCTV and provision of additional of one hundred CCTV cameras, as well as training of staff on management of the newly implemented systems, among others have all been fully completed and operationalized,” he added.
The Korean Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Park Sung Soo said the project will open more cooperation and collaboration opportunities between the two countries.
‘’We are glad that this government promised to ensure proper maintenance and sustainability of the facilities and systems implemented under this project. The maintenance effort and operation process will boost the efficiency of UCAA, improve information management and contribute to UCAA’s vision to provide the safest, most efficient and affordable airport transport system in Africa and beyond,” he said.