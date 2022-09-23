Automation system to enhance Entebbe Airport safety, security – Transport Minister 

Automation system at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport will help enhance security and safety of travelers at the country’s largest airport, Transport officials have said.

“This automation system will improve on our security system and safety of Entebbe international airport as now we can see an aircraft which is in Dubai coming to Entebbe, the time when it is landing, how it’s going to land and also see even the things surrounding this airport,” the state minister for transport, Mr Fred Byamukama told journalists while commissioning a modern and automation system at the airport on Thursday.

According to him, efforts towards automation of systems, especially in the aviation industry ought to be applauded because embracing modern technologies reduces human interference and errors which is a key in enhancement of safety.

“Automation of air navigation systems also enhances information sharing and coordination with pilots, other airports and also fulfills compliance with international provisions,” he added.

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) director general, Mr Fred Bamwesigye said the project commenced after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Government of Uganda in 2015 with a target to enhance safety, improve efficiency and build staff capacity.

“I can gladly attest that these primary objectives have since been fully realized, and that is why we are here to celebrate this revolutionary landmark in the history of Uganda’s aviation industry,” he said.