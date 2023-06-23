Aviation expo excites Ugandans

There was excitement at Entebbe International Airport yesterday as dozens of people boarded their maiden flight at the first ever Uganda Aviation Expo.

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who was the chief guest, said the expo will boost domestic aviation numbers.

“I believe this expo will bridge the gap between the general public and the aviation industry. I have a lot of hope that this gap will be bridged. It will inspire young people to build their careers in aviation and open up new opportunities for Uganda,” she said yesterday.

The three-day aviation expo is intended to sensitise Ugandans about air transport sector, according to the organisers. Several stakeholders in the industry, especially local firms, will also exhibit their services.

Ms Nabbanja said the government plans to upgrade six of the 13 aerodromes in the countryside next financial year to boost tourism and domestic air travel.

“The President said we are missing a lot when it comes to tourists,” she said, adding that tourists often take domestic flights in small aircraft, and end up landing at aerodromes that are not tarmacked. As a result, tourists decry terrible travel experiences.

The Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, said the expo is about demystifying the air industry, with plans to take the show at district level where there are aerodromes.

“What this means is, we need to bring some standards [at the aerodromes] so that they can accommodate medium aircraft and this is the work the President has pronounced himself on,” Mr Bamwesigye said.

At the expo, many passengers who took their first flight expressed their excitement.

Mr Isaac Kweyamba said he was scheduled to take a flight by 9am, but the bad weather prompted the experts to cancel the travel, which made him and other passengers nervous.

“When the weather cleared, we took the flight at 1:22pm and returned at 2:04pm. I was scared when we had just set off. Being above Lake Victoria and seeing only water gave me a fright. Then in the middle of the flight, the aircraft shook. We asked what happened then we were told that it is normal because we were hitting the nimbus clouds,” Mr Kweyamba said.

He said the aircraft stabilised and he was overjoyed to view Kampala.

Mr Gasta Nsubuga, 30, who travelled from Kiboga District, said he is the first person in his family to board a plane and it was a mixture of excitement and anxiety.

“I was nervous when the aircraft was taking off... It felt like I was falling. But generally, the flight was a good experience,” Mr Nsubuga said.

Mr Jimmy Katumba:“I feel like I am not the same person. Every person should take a flight to enjoy such an experience.”