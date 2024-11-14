Aviation stakeholders urged to inculcate safety culture

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) on Monday launched its Safety Week, running until November 15, 2024, in collaboration with stakeholders from Entebbe International Airport and the surrounding community.

This initiative aims to share knowledge and valuable safety experiences to promote a culture of safety in aviation.

The Safety Week's theme, 'Safe Airports, Stronger Together,' reflects on the milestones achieved in ensuring safety and reaffirms commitment to the cause.

UCAA Director General, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, emphasised the importance of active participation from all stakeholders, saying, "I urge all stakeholders to actively participate in the activities, constructively challenge each other, and share best practices, while cognizant of the fact that safety is a shared responsibility between the airport operators, airlines, and all service providers."

Bamwesigye noted Entebbe International Airport's impressive safety record, scoring 72.2 per cent in the recent International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) audit.

UCAA has invested significantly in infrastructure and safety equipment, adopting innovative safety practices through technology and streamlined procedures. Director Safety, Security and Economic Regulation, Eng Ronny Barongo, highlighted ICAO's 80-year celebration of the Chicago Convention and the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Barongo emphasised the need for greener airports, accommodating emerging air mobility technologies, and effective safety management systems.

The General Manager of Entebbe International Airport, Mr Emmanuel Barungi, launched the Hazard Identification form to improve safety reporting systems.

The Mayor of Entebbe Municipality, Mr Fabrice Rulinda, expressed his community's support, stating, "We are glad to be part of the exercise and excited to see that Entebbe International Airport's ecosystem co-exists with our community. We are happy to always be helpful and to work with UCAA for the betterment of the aviation sector."

Additionally, Uganda has concluded successful negotiations at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN) 2024, laying the groundwork for potential flights to new destinations, including Northern Europe.

The country's latest BASA signing with Oman and initiation of negotiations with Sudan, India, Botswana, Russia, and Malaysia demonstrate its commitment to expanding air connectivity.