Avoid power outages during Kabaka’s 30th coronation - Buganda tells UMEME

Buganda Kingdom spokesperson, Mr Noah Kiyimba has asked UMEME, which is Uganda’s main electricity distribution company to ensure that there is a steady power supply in the country, on July 31, to allow people follow the 30th coronation anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, virtually.

While unveiling the official program of the ceremony in Lubiri, Mengo on July 26, Mr Kiyimba revealed that the kingdom has received a number of complaints from various people regarding power outages in their respective areas whenever the kingdom has an official event.

He said whereas this years’ event is open to the general public, there are many people who are unable to physically attend the function but will follow the event through mainstream media like televisions and social media platforms that offer live coverage.

“This a special request to UMEME, that on Monday, July 31, whatever planned electricity load shedding should be postponed to any other day to give an opportunity to all Ugandans to follow the function as we celebrate Kabaka’s 30th coronation anniversary,” Mr Kiyimba said.

“We don’t think that the previous electricity load sheds were targeting the Kingdom’s activities but we request UMEME to ensure a steady power supply at least from morning up to lunch time when the function will be closed,” he added.

The preparations for the 30th coronation anniversary of His Highness Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II are in high gear at Lubiri, Mengo where thousands are expected to attend the celebrations, amidst strict security guidelines.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the organising committee for the event, Mr David Mpanga has urged people to adhere to all the security guidelines that will be put in place during the celebrations.