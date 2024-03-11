Avoid reckless sexual activities, says Tayebwa

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has cautioned students against engaging in early sexual activities.

Mr Tayebwa said young girls usually engage in sexual activities with bad characters who ruin their future.

“Protect your lives and bodies, don’t allow your bodies to be used as experiments, and don’t allow people to take advantage of you. At times I see young girls drinking champagne of Shs2m at Serena, and I understand this is not the money from their parents but people who want to use them and ruin their lives,” he said while speaking at Immaculate Heart Girls’ School, Nyakibaale’s thanksgiving for their academic excellence in Uganda Advance Certificate of Education on Saturday.

He said life is not only about academic excellence but also moral standards that are paramount.

The Deputy Speaker also cautioned the students on the use of social media, saying anything one posts on his or her social media is likely to affect their future.

“Wherever you are and want to be in the future, there will be due diligence on you; security, morals and social life. People will visit your social account, if you have posted your picture blowing shisha, dressed half naked, and kissing in public, these will affect you in future,” he cautioned.

He urged them to realise and plan for their future to avoid regrets at a later stage.

“Be focused, intentional, and know what you want. Don’t let issues of stereotypes change your life’s journey. As you can see the vice president is a woman, and so is the prime minister, speaker, and director of public prosecutions. This tells you that you are very competitive as any other person on this planet,” he said.

“Luck favours the prepared. The moment you prepare yourself well, you can be great. Pray and work hard, you will succeed,” he added.

Mr Tayebwa, who contributed Shs10m towards the completion of the school’s main hall, hailed Immaculate Heart Girls’ School for its efforts in educating and advocating for the bright future of the girl child.

Sr Gladyce Kachope, the school’s head teacher, said they have worked hard to see the school mission of educating the girl child holistically is attained.