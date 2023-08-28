Avoid self-medication, dental experts warn

Dental experts have warned the public against self-medication, saying it worsens dental ailment, in addition to wasting resources as it is costly in the long run.

Dr Tom Mutyabule, the chief executive officer of Pan Dental Surgery, said: “Self-medication is dangerous because of lack of diagnosis to define the right medication.”

He added that self-medication can lead to drug resistance, drug addiction and misdiagnosis. He urged the public to visit dentists in case of any dental problem for proper diagnosis and medical prescription.

He was speaking during the Pan Dental 28th anniversary in Kampala at the weekend, where the hospital launched the medical Grade 3D Printer Model with the aim of promoting digital dentistry in Uganda.

Dr Mutyabule said the 3D printer will enable faster delivery of treatment with the help of computer-aided tools.

“The machine will enable dentists to take impressions, perform diagnostics or plan treatment, which speeds up the process of creating dental products and reduces the amount of manual work,” Dr Mutyabule said.

“It improves the quality of the work that we do. Through the 3D printer, you just put in treatment and it will design. After the design, you get whatever you need to put in the patient’s mouth,” Dr Mutyabule said.

Dr Rudolph Odendaal, another expert from South Africa, said 3D printer will solve problems related to speed, accuracy, exclusiveness, and costing.

“With the 3D printer, patients can get their implants that perfectly fit, without any errors or repetitive procedures than previously,” Dr Odendaal said.

He explained that dentists will be using 3D printing to accomplish tasks such as creating an orthodontic model, printing surgical tools, producing restorative dental implants such as crowns, bridges and dentures.

The machine is also used to repair or remove damaged teeth with the help of computer-aided design software.

Dr Biren Yanjnik, the president of Uganda Dental Association, said the newly introduced technology will spare Ugandans the burden of travelling abroad to get dental services such as getting dental implants.

“People used to fly to Turkey, India, and the United States for dental care but we are ready to give you a nice smile here with our advanced technology. Now that we have the machine in Uganda, the cost will be cheaper here than travelling abroad,” Dr Yanjnik said.

Research

According to statistics, some 80 percent of children in Uganda have tooth decay. The reason is the lack of knowledge about check-ups and treatment options. Rural areas like Kaberamaido District are particularly badly affected.