Aweri: Unassuming legal colossus rests

Described by many as a real towering legal mind who served the bench with boundless dedication, utmost humility and commitment, Justice Rubby Opio Aweri became the first sitting Supreme Court Judge to die in office.

Aged 69, a year shy of his retirement, Justice Aweri died on December 7 from a stroke at Mulago hospital following a long illness.

The justice, who served the Judiciary for nearly four decades, was born on May 31, 1953, to the late Opio Samwiri and the late Anna Opio in Kachung Village, Agwata Sub-county, Dokolo County, in then Lira District.

His humble background, traced many kilometres away from the country’s capital, did not deter him from achieving so much in life. He rose through the ranks from a Grade One Magistrate in 1983 to Justice of the Supreme Court at time of his death.

His Education

Justice Aweri attended Kachung Primary School and Agwata Primary School in the 1960s before joining Lango College in Lira where he obtained the East African Certificate of Education in 1973 and later an East African Advanced Certificate of Education at Dr Obote College, Boroboro, Lira in 1977.

At Makerere University’s ivory tower, he started pursuing a Bachelor of Laws in 1978. Upon completion in 1981, he proceeded to pursue a postgraduate diploma in legal practice at Law Development Centre (LDC) in January 1983 and later a Master of Laws from Makerere University.

While cutting his teeth as a lawyer, Justice Aweri developed great interest in law & practice; land law, civil litigation, criminal law, environmental law and management. Such was the mastery he developed over the subject matters that he had risen through the ranks to claim all positions at the time of his death.

Ms Judith Alyek, the Kole Woman MP and Lango Parliamentary Group chairperson, says his rise through the ranks was a measure of his hard work and persistence.

Great legal mind

With all the loopholes within the Judiciary, Justice Aweri was given his flowers for his contribution to strengthening judicial independence in the land.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Nobert Mao reminisced Justice Aweri’s stance against corruption in the Judiciary that surged to the fore during his time as Chief Inspector of Courts.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo said the deceased had a firm belief in what he pursued. Mr Lawrence Egole, the Dokolo Resident District Commissioner, said the late did not use his status to mistreat the common people.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon Mathias Mpuuga, said although Justice Aweri had excelled in private practice, he chose to dedicate his career to public service. He would go on to serve in different capacities with great dedication and distinction.

Justice Aweri was also eulogised for mentoring young legal professionals. CJ Dollo fondly recalled Justice Aweri mentoring him in 1980 during his freshman year at Makerere University.

“At the end of his LLB course, he invited me to his room again and handed me a box full of law books and reference materials that helped me all throughout my student life,” CJ Dollo revealed.

Mr Willy Atono, the first visually impaired Grade One Magistrate, attributed his breakthrough in the judicial service to the late Aweri. With all judgement placed on people with disability, Justice Aweri chose to be the light in Atono’s career that had for long since his graduation from LDC in 2015 failed to join the Judiciary.

“For me to reach this far, our father, now lying before us, has made a tremendous contribution. Most times people want to know how we are able to do the assignment, but when I first met him he did not ask me that,” Mr Atono said during a funeral service at All Saints Cathedral, adding: “He simply said you are now a magistrate. I would tell him I wish God could allow it. He would say God has already allowed it.”

Mr Atono secured the Magistrate appointment through Justice Aweri who remained instrumental in his life and work through guidance.

Love for Lango

As a true son of the Lango from the Atek Okwenye clan, Justice Aweri cared deeply about the Langi. Dr Moses Michael Odong Okune, the Lango Paramount chief, said the fallen judge “was always with [“his people].” During the Covid-19 hard lockdown in 2020, he supported families in the area as per Dokolo Woman legislator Cecilia Ogwal.

During the new year thanksgiving meeting convened by the Lango Religious Leaders Forum last year, Justice Aweri lashed out at area lawmakers and religious leaders, who he said were not doing their work. He felt strongly that such people failed the Lango Sub-region.

Send off

The fallen Justice was accorded all a state burial and all attendant entitlements as stipulated by the Judiciary Act of 2020.

Flags flew at half-mast during the five-day mourning period that began on December 12. Justice Aweri’s remains were taken for a special Supreme Court session at the Judiciary Headquarters.

On December 13, a funeral service was held for the departed judge at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero before his body was taken to Parliament for legislators to pay tribute on Tuesday.

The House adopted two proposals; one to name a road after Justice Aweri and another for the government to construct a modern library at the fallen judge’s alma mater, Lango College.

Justice Aweri was finally buried on Friday at his ancestral home in Acungapenyi Cell in Kachung Western Ward, Agwata Town Council in Dokolo District. He is survived by a widow, Susan Achen Aweri, and ten children.

Mr George Obong, son of the late, said: “My father was a man who lived a simple and ordinary life. He is one who believed in opportunities for all.”

What they say

Mr Alfonse Owiny Dollo—Chief Justice

Aweri was a humble and a peace-loving judge. I had never seen him angry throughout our interactions. He was always a voice of harmony and peace in the Supreme Court. He looked for the good.

Mr Richard Buteera–Deputy Chief Justice