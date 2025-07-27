Baby rescued alive after S2 student mother dumps newborn in Namutumba latrine

A 22-year-old student gave birth in a latrine at a private clinic in eastern Uganda, and the newborn was rescued alive hours later, police said Sunday.

The Senior Two student reportedly began experiencing labour pains at home on Saturday and was rushed by her mother, Ms Rose Wampewo, to Baluka Monica’s Clinic in Ivukula Town Council, Namutumba District.

Upon arrival, the young woman asked to use the toilet and was directed alone to the clinic’s latrine.

According to her mother and clinic staff, she returned shortly after without disclosing what had happened.

“About five minutes later, we noticed blood on her legs and asked about the baby. She remained silent,” Ms Wampewo told Monitor.

The name of the student and her school have been withheld due to the sensitive nature of the case.

The incident occurred in Buyite II Cell, Bugabula Ward. The clinic administration reported the matter to the local village chairperson, who alerted police in Ivukula. The police, in turn, called the fire brigade from Iganga District.

With the help of local residents, responders broke through the concrete pit latrine and found the baby alive inside.

“The baby was retrieved from a 50-foot-deep pit latrine, covered in human waste and with maggots already entering its ears, mouth and other parts of the body,” said Michael Kafayo, spokesperson for Busoga East Police.

Both the baby and mother were taken to Ivukula Health Centre III for medical attention. The student was arrested and later released on police bond to enable her to breastfeed the baby. She faces charges of attempted infanticide.

Mr Kafayo condemned the act and warned that police will continue arresting individuals who abandon newborns or carry out unlawful abortions.

“Every child has a right to life. Those who abandon babies will be arrested and charged accordingly, either with abortion or infanticide,” he said.

Mr Noah Nduga, the LC3 chairperson of Ivukula Town Council, criticised the lack of responsiveness from the district's Child and Family Protection Unit and the Probation Office.

“Young girls and even some adults lack awareness that abortion and baby dumping are criminal offences,” he said.