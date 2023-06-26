Back off Justice Amoko  burial site row, Kanyeihamba tells court

Retired Supreme Court Judge George Wilson Kanyeihamba has said the court does not have the right to decide where Justice Stella Arach-Amoko should be buried.

The former supreme judge, who visited the Monitor offices, yesterday, said: “The court has nothing to do with this. It is the deceased and her children. If the deceased is buried where she did not wish to be buried, let the children get a court order to exhume the body and bury it where the deceased wanted. This nonsense of court should stop.”

Adding: “Where a deceased should be buried is decided by three, the deceased, if she left wishes. If your own children say mum said we should bury her here, do you need a will? Secondly, she never had any children with her husband. She has got her own children from another husband who say she said she wants to be buried next to her father. I come from Kabale but I will be buried in Buziga, if I leave a will. A person should be buried where they will and if there is no will if her children say she says she wants to be buried where her father is, next to her father that is where it should be.”

Justice Stella Arach-Amoko,69, died on June 17 and was to be buried on June 23. However, it has not taken place due to disagreements over her burial site.

Her children and siblings have since petitioned court demanding she is buried at Jukia Hill in Nebbi, contrary to official plans to bury her at her husband, Ambassador James Amoko’s home in Adjumani District.