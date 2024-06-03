Bad Black’s former lover  charged with arms dealing

A UK court has charged Mr David Greenhalgh, the ex-fiancée of renowned city socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa, aka Bad Black, with 12 counts of breaching arms embargoes for allegedly supplying arms to several countries.

According to the Sunday Times of the UK, Mr Greenhalgh appeared before Westminister Magistrates Court on Wednesday last week.



Subsequently, he was charged with 12 counts of breaching arms embargoes with sales linked to some of the bloodiest conflicts of the past two decades under the Export Control Order 2008.

The prosecution led by Alistair Dickson told the court that Mr Greenhalgh is involved in brokering arms deals in breach of the embargo controls.

The British businessman was allegedly brokering the sales of military equipment including Russian fighter jets, air missile systems, and assault rifles to countries including Syria, Libya, and Sudan.

He is suspected to have brokered the arms deals between 2009 and 2015 with war-torn countries to which he supplied a range of military-grade equipment.

According to the British newspaper, the aviation expert from Croydon, South London, allegedly accessed and supplied the equipment for over a decade.

He is also accused of being involved in the sales of combat aircraft, air-defence weapon systems, missile launch systems, AK47 assault rifles, 9mm pistols along with a total of 461,000 rounds of ammunition, rocket-propelled grenades and mortars to unidentified countries in 2014 and 2015.

Background

The 66-year-old rose to fame during his stay in Uganda where he met, dated, and got engaged to Bad Black who was also the co-director of their real estate company, Daveshan Limited.

Their relationship ended when he accused Bad Black of stealing £2.5 million (Shs10.3b) from the company.

In 2012, then Anti-Corruption Court Judge Catherine Bamugemereire convicted Bad Black of fraud and sentenced her to four years in prison while her co-conspirator and ex-lover Meddie Ssentongo was handed an 18-month sentence.