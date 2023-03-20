Bad politics behind iron sheet saga - Nabbanja

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, has said while there is need to investigate and find the truth about the iron sheets saga, bad politics targeting her personality could be behind the prolonged debate on the matter.

Citing cases where her office is on record for procuring and delivering iron sheets to different ministries and government departments under emergency responses on request, Ms Nabbanja said Uganda has had different vulnerable groups and institutions that have received iron sheets under a response for a long time. She added that Karamoja Sub-region is among the area that have been allocated iron sheets, just like Teso, Luweero and Rwenzori.

“I suspect that bad politics could be hiding behind the iron sheets [saga]. There is no doubt that some people are targeting my personality and my effort to deliver to the people of Uganda. It is good to investigate and get the truth but painting a bad picture on Nabbanja as an individual may not derail my effort to serve Ugandans,” the Prime Minister said at the installation ceremony of the Luweero District Khadi, Sheikh Ramathan Mulindwa, at the weekend.

Ms Nabbanja, representing President Museveni, advised those intending to tarnish her name under the disguise of the iron sheets to allow the investigation process.

“We have the youth MP for Central Region, Ms Agnes Kirabo, who can tell us where she allocated the iron sheets that she got from OPM. She came with a special request for intervention. She has told you who benefited from the iron sheets. Let us not be diverted by the talk but concentrate on the different projects to uplift livelihoods,” she advised.

Ms Kirabo explained that of the 200 iron sheets she received, 100 went to Kiberenge Primary School and another 100 iron sheets benefited Kyamporogoma Primary School, both in Luweero District.

Last week, the deputy Inspector General of Government, Ms Patricia Achan Okiria, said all top government officials implicated in the irregular acquisition of iron sheets meant for Karamaja would be prosecuted.

According to Ms Nabbanja, a total of 100,000 iron sheets was allocated to Karamoja, 4,800 iron sheets for Northern Uganda, 2,700 iron sheets for Teso and 1,400 iron sheets were for disaster preparedness. Of these, she added that about 86,000 iron sheets meant for Karamoja are still at the OPM store.

Citing the unity exhibited by the Muslim community in Luweero District, Ms Nabbanja advised the district leaders to embrace development and work with the government to benefit the residents.

“Politicising projects may not add value to development,” she added.

Sheikh Shaban Mubajje, the Mufti of Uganda, rallied the Muslim faithful for development, asking them to embrace the different government initiatives targeting income generation.

On morality, Sheikh Mubajje said: “We are at a time when the homosexuality issue is threatening our religious and cultural foundations. Homosexuality is unacceptable to our community. We have no room for negotiation for an act that ruins our cultural and religious values. We should not be diverted, but embrace development.”

The Luweero District chairperson, Mr Erasto Kibirango, said the government is yet to fulfill several of the pending pledges including the completion of the Luweero Hospital structures.