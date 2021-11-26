Bad weather forces Bududa locals to embrace irrigation

State minister for Water Aisha Sekindi (second right ) with the beneficiaries of the gravity flow scheme in Bududa District last Friday. PHOTO/FRED WAMBEDE

By  Fred Wambede

What you need to know:

  • “The charged cost of Shs2,500 for a unit is the standard cost set by the ministry,” Ms Sekindi said, adding that the money is for maintenance of the scheme,” Irene Aisha Sekindi, State minister for Water

As climate change upends farming traditions, locals in the hilly sub-counties of Bududa District have resorted to crop irrigation in bid to sustain their livelihoods.
Mr Philip Nakhaboya, a resident of the remote village of Nyende in Bunatsami Sub-county, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that irregular rain partners have left them with no option but to irrigate their crops using local sprayers.

