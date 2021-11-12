Bagala appeals court ruling

The Mityana District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Joyce Bagala, has appealed against the High Court judgment that recently nullified her January 14 victory.

In a November 2 notice of appeal filed before the Court of Appeal, Ms Bagala said she was dissatisfied with the ruling.

“The applicant, being dissatisfied and aggrieved with the judgment of Justice Emmanuel Baguma, delivered on October 22 at the High Court at Mubende, hereby appeals to the Court of Appeal in Kampala against the said judgment and decree,” the notice reads in part.

On October 22, Justice Baguma nullified Ms Bagala’s victory on bribery grounds. Lands minister Judith Nabakooba (NRM) also contested her victory.

Justice Baguma observed that there was enough evidence proving that Ms Bagala, through her agents and with her knowledge, committed bribery.



The judge ordered the Electoral Commission to organise a fresh election.

However, in her appeal, the National Unity Platform legislator accused the trial judge of erring in law when he declined to strike out the petition which was supported by an affidavit of Ms Nabakooba.

The affidavit was commissioned by a lawyer who had not renewed his annual practising certificate.

Ms Bagala also claims that the trial judge erred when he failed to strike out uncertified voter location slips attached to the affidavits in support of the petition.