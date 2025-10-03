Bail granted to 12 NUP supporters as robbery charges dropped

A magistrate’s court in Masaka on Friday dropped aggravated robbery charges against 12 opposition supporters linked to the National Unity Platform (NUP), who had been detained for five months following their arrest at a local football match.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) maintained the robbery charge against one suspect, Reagan Sseremba, who will continue to face both aggravated robbery and assault charges.

The other 12 accused now face only a single count of assaulting a police officer.

The case stems from a May 4, 2025 incident during the Sebina Cup football tournament in Nyendo.

Prosecutors allege that the youths attacked officer David Kisami, stole his Tecno 35 phone worth Shs100,000, Shs100,000 in cash, and assaulted him.

Those cleared of the robbery charge include Mutima Emma, Kiweewa Godfrey, Nuwamanya Vincent, Tamale Patrick, Kakeeto Patrick, Yiga Peter, Ssengoozi Dennis, Kayondo Jacob, Mujuzi Lawrence, Kakiga Ezra, Musaniya Ivan, and Fred Ssebaale.

Presiding Magistrate Selsa Biwaga confirmed the DPP’s withdrawal of the aggravated robbery charges and proceeded to read the remaining charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Defense lawyers Alexander Lule and Herbert Zikusooka applied for bail, arguing the youths had spent five months in detention on what they described as unfounded charges.

They said the accused were merely spectators at a football match and could not have anticipated carrying identification documents.

State prosecutor Caroline Namuwenge objected to bail, saying the accused had failed to present national identity cards. But the magistrate sided with the defense and granted bail of Shs100,000 each.

“There is no risk of interference with investigations, which are already complete,” Biwaga ruled, allowing the 12 to regain their freedom.

Zikusooka later told reporters the legal team would petition the DPP.

“It is implausible for 13 people to violently steal a single phone,” he said, condemning the prolonged detention of what he described as young, self-employed citizens.

Suspects appear in the dock at a court in Masaka City on October 3, 2025. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Relatives of the released suspects expressed relief outside court. But Justine Namasembe, mother of the remaining suspect Sseremba, decried what she called a false accusation that has left her son in jail.

Tournament organizer Gyaviira Lubowa Sebina and local leaders also alleged the charges were politically motivated, saying they were intended to intimidate their community.

The case was adjourned until November 4.