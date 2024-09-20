Bailed Kayunga NUP leaders vow to continue party activities

Seven opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders in Kayunga District, who granted bail on Friday, have vowed to continue registering party members in the district.

The leaders say they will not heed to “police intimidation against their activities.”

On Thursday, the seven NUP leaders were rounded up by police in Kitimbwa Town while registering party members and issuing party cards.

On Friday, the seven accused, among them, Joseph Ouma and Dr Ronald Maiteki, both aspirants for the Bbaale County MP seat, appeared before Grade One magistrate Emmanuel Perimba on charges of being a public nuisance.

They all denied the charges but were granted a Shs100,000 cash bail.

“The charge of being a public nuisance is bailable so you can apply for bail if you have sureties,” Perimba ruled.

After making his ruling, the magistrate asked Ouma regarding what “small condition” he should give them in order to force them to come back to court.

Ouma responded saying “we shall pay a cash bail of Shs100,000.”

Upon their release, Ouma and his colleagues vowed not to back down to what they termed as police intimidations.

All the accused emphasized that they will continue with NUP activities as a registered political party.

“Our arrest has just energized us; we are going to start from where we were arrested from. No one should think that we shall fear to carry out party activities because of these illegal arrests,” Ouma said.

Dr Maiteki, asked party members to remain united.