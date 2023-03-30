Bakonzo, Bamba lock  horns over new bishop

Tension is building between the Bakonzo and Bamba Anglican communities in Bundibugyo District over the appointment of the first bishop of the proposed West Ruwenzori Diocese.

The proposed diocese will be carved out of mother Ruwenzori Diocese.

At the centre of the controversy are allegations by the Christians from the Bakonzo tribe, who accuse the Bamba and their king, retired Maj Martin Kamya, of influencing the process of selecting a new bishop.

They accuse the Obudingiya Bwa Bwamba, the Bamba cultural institution, and its subjects, of manipulating the House of Bishops to select a bishop from their tribe.

The creation of the diocese is linked to the fight between the Bakonzo and Bamba tribes over self-rule.

Ruwenzori Bishop Reuben Kisembo said the first bishop of the proposed West Ruwenzori Diocese will be announced on April 3, and the inauguration of the new diocese and consecration of the bishop will be held on August 27.

On March 1, the mother diocese nominated two clergy members, whose names were presented before the House of Bishops.

On March 15, more than 100 members of the Bakonzo Anglican community in Bundibugyo petitioned the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rev Stephen Samuel Kaziimba, accusing the Obudingiya Bwa Bwamba cultural institution of interfering in the issues of the proposed diocese.

The petitioners accused the cultural institution of fuelling tribal sentiments by influencing the selection process.

Led by Mr Ezron Bazerabusa, the general secretary of All Saints Church Bundibugyo, the petitioners said the alleged involvement of cultural institution in the affairs of electing a bishop is a direct plan to sideline the non-Bamba communities from being part of the new diocese.

“We believe the proposed West Ruwenzori diocese is a religious institution that deserves a Godly and unique independence and, therefore, the involvement of the Obudhingiya Bwa Bwamba is a direct plan to sideline the non-Bamba communities from being part of the new diocese,” the petition reads.

They said if their issues are not addressed, they should be left in the mother diocese of Ruwenzori.

“… whether the first bishop shall be a Mwamba or Mukonzo or of any other tribe, … as long as our friends continue to show us their true colours, we are not and we shall never be part of the diocese,” the petition further reads.

Mr Bazerabusa said tribal sentiments between the two ethinic groups started last month when a section of Bakonzo started the process of translating a prayer book from Runyoro-Rutooro into Rukonzo language, which did not go well with the Bamba Christian community.

“We needed some money and we decided to solicit to facilitate the work of translation but the Bamba started accusing us of collecting money to bribe the House of Bishops such that they can vote against the person of their choice as the first bishop, and some of our members were attacked by the Bamba and we are now receiving threats,” he said.

He said the Bamba have been openly telling them that the new diocese, which will be based in Bundibugyo District, belongs to the Bamba because the Bakonzo’s diocese of South Rwenzori is in Kasese District.

To reconcile the two tribes, Bishop Kisembo has called for a mediation meeting between the two tribes, which is scheduled for today at Obudingiya Bwa Bwamba Kingdom palace in Bundibugyo.

“I have received a copy of a letter written to the archbishop of the Church of the Provincial Assembly of Uganda by the Bakonzo Anglican community accusing Obudhingiya Bwa Bwamba of interfering in the affairs of West Ruwenzori Diocese. I have, therefore, decided to schedule a mediation meeting to take place on March 30 and I request you (king) to host us and allow us to use your palace as venue for the meeting,” Bishop Kisembo’s letter addressed to the Bwamba king, reads.

He said in his letter that the purpose of the meeting is to bring harmony among the two tribes that have lived and worked together to achieve the long-awaited establishment of West Ruwenzori Diocese.

The Bakonzo Anglican community, have, however, vowed not to step in the palace for the meeting, saying the venue is not a neutral ground.

“We shall not attend until the bishop chooses another venue. How can you discuss the matters of the Church in a palace yet we have churches? ” Mr Bazerabusa said.

Others invited for the meeting include the archdeacons of Bumadu, Bubandi and Kisonko, and members of the Bakonzo Anglican community.

On the side of the cultural institution, the bishop requested the king to send the prime minister and four other members of his choice.

The Obudingiya Bwa Bwamba prime minister, Mr Wilson Agustin Mubulya, on Monday dismissed the allegations against the cultural institution.

He said as a cultural institution, they are waiting for the House of Bishops to announce the new bishop.

“These people’s interests are tribal and it is not fair to accuse our king. They could be afraid that the person of their choice might not go through. The choices for the Bamba had rich profiles, but let us allow a transparent selection process,” he said.

Mr Wilson Tusiime, Omwamba from Bwamba county, said as Christians, they are waiting for a final announcement.

“We will work with him [the new bishop] to develop our new diocese,” he said.

Background

The demand for the independent diocese by Christians of Bundibugyo District started as early as 1986, on account of language differences between the people of Tooro, the Bamba/Babwisi and Bakonzo communities.

In 2017, renegade Christians again demanded the creation of West Ruwenzori Diocese. This saw Christians from Bundibugyo breaking away from their mother diocese, claiming that they were being oppressed.

They also cited mismanagement of funds and other irregularities by their mother diocese of Ruwenzori.

At that time, newly appointed Bumadu Archdeacon, Rev Jonathan Kyangasha, who was appointed by Bishop Kisembo, had been asked to go back to Ruwenzori diocese to hand over office.