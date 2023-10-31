Balaalo crisis: Omoro MP urges calm ahead of Museveni visit

Omoro District woman Member of Parliament (MP) Catherine Lamwaka has called upon leaders from Uganda’s Acholi Sub-Region to handle the Balaalo crisis with calmness by abandoning radicalness ahead of President Museveni’s visit.

On May 24, the Ugandan leader issued executive order 3 in which he ordered the pastoralist group to leave the sub-region but has since deferred the directive.

On Monday, Lamwaka met a section of area authorities led by Atiak chief [Rwot] Santos Apire from his palace in Amuru District ahead of Museveni’s November 3 visit.

The legislator told the meeting that “there is need to handle the major challenges affecting their people because the Balaalo will surely return even after eviction.”

According to her, such problems include poverty and dependency syndrome that have led many young and old people into alcohol consumption.

“We need to address the root cause of why people are selling their land. Once we can dialogue and people understand, then automatically the issues would be sorted,” she said adding that: “There is need for in-depth due diligence to present findings that can enable us have a deep understanding on the questions of the Balaalo for a long lasting solution to this issue.”

Lamwaka noted that application of unity and objectivity in analysing and dealing with crises in the area in a more comprehensive manner is the best path instead of politicizing every small case for selfish gains at the expense of the common people.

“We must provide the direction for an alternative means of livelihood than sale of land. Our people should get into production,” she added.

Different leaders also link the on-going dispute on ignorance and existence of idle land in the Acholi Sub-Region.

Additionally, Nwoya District lawmaker Judith Peace Achan said the Balaalo took advantage of ignorance amongst people Northern Uganda to buy big chunks of land at a low price, eventually leading to conflicts.

For Aruu County (in Pader District) MP Christopher Komakech, “youths must take the mantle and make use of our land.”

Otherwise, “these people (Balaalo) will continue coming here and taking our land.”