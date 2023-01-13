Balaalo still stranded with cattle

The Balaalo pastoralists whose cattle were confiscated by protesting locals in the areas of Ongongoja and Guyaguya sub-counties in Katakwi District, remain stranded on day two.

The leaders have failed to find a solution for the now desperate pastoralists.

On Wednesday, the district security team had agreed that the seized cows be temporarily held at Ajessa government holding ground in Getom Sub-county, but the residents of Getom also blocked them from accessing the government holding ground, which they said were their grazing grounds.

The Vice Chairperson for Katakwi district, Mr Joseph Ecuman, said they are at a fix as leaders because currently, it’s the aggrieved locals who should find an amicable solution with the Balaalo.

“We had found a neutral ground to have the cows rest as we consult further but the locals there have denied them a chance,” Mr Ecuman explained.

Locals mobilised their colleagues and impounded cattle belonging to the Balaalo on Wednesday.

They later drove the herd to the district headquarters.

The locals were protesting what they called the Balaalo’s continuous provocations, claiming the cattle keepers leave their animals to stray into their farmlands and destroy crops.

The residents have demanded that Balaalo, whose population has swollen, quit the district with immediate effect. They claim some have guns and are threatening the lives of local farmers.

Mr Ecuman said the district council resolved that pastoralists should have exited last year. But it was not honoured.

He observed that with limited space, they cannot handle the increasing number of cows.

”Our brothers’ failure to look after their herd, by letting it stray in gardens, has angered the locals the most,” he stated.

Angry leaders

Ms Angella Akeng, the secretary for health, said the pastoralists’ cows in areas of Ongongoja and Guyaguya have caused gross destruction.

“They must leave because the little space available is for natives to cultivate and look after their cows,” he said.

Ms Akeng said the straw grass used for thatching houses has now become scarce, making it hard to construct new houses.

Mr Fred Kanyangambo, one of the Balaalo pastoralists, appealed to the people of Katakwi to be lenient to them.

He added that in the spirit of brotherhood, they must understand that all people are equal.

“Where we have gone wrong, kindly forgive us, we shall have that sorted,” Mr Kanyangambo appealed.