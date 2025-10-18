Balaam music events employee drowns in River Nile during presidential campaigns  

Police in West Nile are investigating the circumstances under which a 24-year-old man, said to be an employee of Balaam Music Events, drowned during presidential campaigns in Obongi District.

Police said Yusuf Musasizi who works for the company owned by events promoter and the State Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development in charge of Children and Youth Affairs, Mr Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, drowned on October 18, 2025, en route to Adjumani District during a presidential campaign activity event in the area.

President Museveni who has been in power for four decades is in West Nile sub region canvassing for support as he seeks to extend his rule in the 2026 General Election.

”It is alleged that on October 18, 2025, at approximately 0930 hours, Yusuf Musasizi, along with colleagues from Balaam Music Events, travelled from Obongi District to Adjuman District following a presidential campaign event in Obongi. Upon reaching the Obongi ferry, the group crossed safely, leaving behind another group. They arrived at Sinyanya Landing Site in Adjumani District and stopped to relax while awaiting the remaining members still in Obongi,” said Mr Collins Asea, the police spokesperson for North West Nile Region.

Musasizi is said to have left his friends and approached the riverbank, where he attempted to swim, thus drowning.

“He removed his sandals and clothes to bathe. While bathing, Musasizi moved into deeper waters and began swimming, believing the water was shallow. Tragically, he drowned and was swept away by the current of the Nile River,” Mr Asea said.

Rescue efforts were initiated, and divers from Obongi District assisted in recovering the body approximately 200 meters downstream in the Nile River.

“The body has been transported to Adjumani General Hospital for a postmortem examination,” the police publicists said.

Police say they have opened a death investigation file under reference ADJ. DEF 53/2025, and a team of scene of crime officers and homicide detectives from Adjumani Central Police Station (CPS) assigned to further probe Musasizi’s death.

"We appeal to everyone to prioritize their safety and the safety of others, especially during this time of heightened activities,” he said.

Our efforts to get a comment from the minister were futile after one of his aide said he was busy and couldn’t answer phone calls.

However, SP Asea urged the public to be vigilant and take necessary precautions when engaging in water activities.