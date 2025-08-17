Balancing oil and wildlife: How Uganda is managing Murchison park's fragile ecosystem

Even before Uganda’s first oil flows next year, environmental conservationists remain at odds with French oil giant TotalEnergies over how it plans to extract oil from Murchison Falls National Park, without endangering the wildlife that makes the park Uganda’s oldest and largest protected area.

TotalEnergies EP is spearheading the Tilenga development project, which straddles the districts of Nwoya (inside the park) and Buliisa, south of the River Nile. The project, estimated to cost about $4 billion (Shs15 trillion), will involve 400 oil wells.

Murchison Falls National Park, together with Bugungu and Karuma wildlife reserves, forms the Murchison Falls Conservation Area, which spans 3,893 square kilometres. The conservation area is home to about 144 mammal species, 566 bird species, 51 reptiles, 28 amphibians, and more than 758 known plant species, some of them globally threatened, according to a 2015 Wildlife Conservation Society survey.

But a recent report by the Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO), titled Murchison Falls National Park is Dying, raises alarm about habitat destruction and biodiversity loss caused by oil infrastructure. It highlights risks such as habitat fragmentation, reduced food sources for wildlife, sediment runoff into wetlands during construction, and the spread of invasive species like giant salvinia.

“Where well pads are close, such as Jobi-Rii seven (JBR-07) and JBR-08 which are within 500m, wildlife may be deterred from moving in between during site clearance activities. Individuals may also avoid certain routes between preferred habitats when human activity intensifies,” the report notes.

Wildlife authority response

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), however, insists that wildlife numbers are increasing in oil exploration zones due to deliberate mitigation efforts.

“This is due to heavy investment in mitigating impacts of operations on wildlife and the ecosystem through innovative environmental protection technologies, including electric fences to deter animals from straying into communities and to prevent poachers from entering the parks,” said UWA spokesperson Mr Bashir Hangi.

“As a nation, we are blessed to have oil and blessed to have wildlife. If we balance the two, we shall have more revenue. Our role is to set standards for exploration activities, and we have seen improvements in compliance,” he added.

Mr Hangi further explained that exploration sites are restored once operations end. “When rigs are put up, we ensure that after work is done, the sites are restored. In most restored areas, you cannot tell that exploration ever happened. In restoration, we tell them to use only soil and materials found within the area.”

Oil company’s approach

To minimise disruption, TotalEnergies has introduced “silent rigs” custom-built for Murchison to keep noise below environmental thresholds.

“These rigs are specially designed to reduce operational noise to levels well below permissible thresholds. While rigs are fully operational, the sound is barely noticeable beyond the well pad boundaries,” said Mr David Ochanda, the Biodiversity Manager at TotalEnergies EP Uganda.

He added that light pollution was also being carefully managed: “We don’t just install lights. We consider what kind of light, what colour, how to position it, and how far it travels. All lights face inward, illuminating only the work area to preserve the dark skies and maintain natural night cycles for wildlife.”

The company has also built vegetated soil bund walls around each well pad, using original topsoil to aid restoration while concealing operations. “As vegetation flourishes, the bund creates the illusion of natural mounds in the park. From a distance, it’s nearly impossible to identify a well pad,” Mr Ochanda said.

Before installing any infrastructure, TotalEnergies mapped out sensitive habitats such as breeding grounds and migration corridors to avoid disturbing them. “Destroying a breeding ground could mean wiping out a species’ future. We made sure no infrastructure touched those areas,” Mr Ochanda added.

Fighting poaching

Meanwhile, conservation groups say oil operations have been paired with stronger anti-poaching measures. The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has supported UWA to remove more than 10,000 wire snares since 2022.

“Poachers mainly target antelopes, kobs, and buffalo, but we have also found elephants with injured trunks and giraffes and lions missing limbs,” said Mr Isaac Kirya, the WCS Project Manager.

Mr Kirya identified Nwoya and Pakwach districts as poaching hotspots. “In a recent operation in Buligi and Wankwar sectors, about 100 poachers were arrested by UWA—most of them men, but also some women who set snares while collecting firewood,” he revealed.

As Uganda edges closer to oil production, the debate over whether extractive activities and wildlife conservation can coexist in one of Africa’s most iconic parks remains alive.