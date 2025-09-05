Balimwezo lights up mayoral race, seeks to unseat Lukwago

Security forces yesterday mounted a heavy deployment at the Electoral Commission’s Kampala regional offices in Ntinda as the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) presented its official 2026 Kampala Lord Mayor candidate, Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo, for nomination.

From 9am, police sealed off the main access roads to the commission offices. Ribbons marked with EC inscriptions blocked the Ntinda–Kiwatule junction about 20 steps from the offices, and another barrier was erected some 500 metres away on Kyambogo Road. Police officers from the Field Force Unit and General Duty sections, armed with AK-47 rifles, batons and teargas stood guard at either end. No vehicles were allowed beyond the barricades.

At 10am, Balimwezo arrived in a convoy, wearing red-and-blue NUP overalls and a red helmet with a photo of party leader Robert Kyagulanyi. He was accompanied by his wife, former Kawempe North MP Erias Nalukoola, NUP deputy spokesperson Waiswa Mufumbiro and a large crowd of supporters. Officers guided the convoy to the parking area before Balimwezo and a small group, including his proposer, seconder and campaign agent, were allowed through the gate. His other supporters remained outside. Inside the nomination centre, the Nakawa East MP was welcomed by other party leaders. Speaking briefly to journalists, he declared: “I am offering myself as the leader the city requires.

This city needs an engineer. You know the challenges our people face, from poor garbage collection to impassable roads, yet the city budget is never enough. I want to ensure Kampala gets what it deserves.” The nomination process lasted nearly two hours. At one stage, the Kampala regional EC officer threatened to cancel the nomination of candidates whose supporters were engaging in premature campaigns, after Balimwezo’s followers broke into songs praising him and NUP. After being formally cleared, Balimwezo said his priorities as Lord Mayor would be improving roads, drainage and garbage collection. Having served as Mayor of Nakawa Division and later as MP, he said he was well aware of Kampala’s chronic problems. “Of the 2,110 kilometres of road network in the city, only 640 kilometres are tarmacked, and 70 percent of those are old.

We must change this,” he said. NUP had earlier announced that Balimwezo would be unveiled at the party headquarters before addressing a rally in Katwe. Police, however, escorted him back to the NUP offices, where he instead launched his manifesto before hundreds of supporters. Mr Balimwezo is set to face the incumbent Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), who is due to be nominated today, as the EC closes the nomination window for city mayors, district chairpersons and councillors. He will also compete against Ms Beatrice Mao, the wife of the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Mr Norbert Mao, who was nominated earlier on Wednesday. Other Kampala nominations At the same EC offices, former Dembe FM presenter Samuel Gombya was nominated as Workers’ Councillor for KCCA.

“Workers’ issues have long been ignored,” Mr Gombya said. “Proposals like introducing a minimum wage have been shelved for years. I will use my position to champion workers’ rights.” Mr Kennedy Okello of PFF was nominated for Nakawa II Lord Councillor. “I have been an authority councillor before and my record speaks for itself,” he said. “The problems in Kampala—from garbage to infrastructure—need someone experienced to represent residents effectively,” he added. Former Makerere University student activist Simon Wanyera was also cleared to contest as LC5 Councillor for Makerere University. “As an alumnus, I understand the problems affecting the university community—students, teaching and non-teaching staff alike,” he said.

Mukono disruptions

In Mukono District, the nomination exercise was temporarily suspended after heavy rains and strong winds tore through the venue. A tent set up for the process was blown into a nearby garden, forcing EC officials to halt proceedings. By 1pm, more than 10 candidates had nonetheless been nominated. District Election Commissioner Mark Muganza Mayanja said the process was progressing well despite the setback. However, he warned candidates against violating regulations. “We urge all nominated candidates to refrain from campaigning until the Commission officially announces the campaign period,” Mr Muganza said.

Among those nominated was NUP’s Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, a former Mukono Municipality mayor (2010–2016) and MP for Mukono South (2016–2021). He pledged to prioritise education, health and water supply. “Many schools in Mukono continue to post poor results, and the problem of ghost teachers persists. We must tackle this,” Muyanja said. Known during his mayoral term as the “people’s mayor,” Muyanja also led the Buganda caucus and once served as president of all mayors in Uganda. The process has, however, revealed rifts within parties, with several aspirants opting to run as independents. Among them are Achilles Lwembawo Kiwanuka, councillor for Nantabulirwa Ward, and Catherine Adoi of Namataba–Nagojje Town Council, both defecting from NUP. Others include Winnie Nakakembo from Nantabulirwa Goma Division.

Wakiso contest

In Wakiso District, former chairperson Ian Kyeyune, the NRM flagbearer, was nominated for LC5 chairperson. He will face Mr Nasif Najja in what is expected to be a tight race. Kyeyune, who chaired Wakiso from 2001 to 2011, promised to revive stalled projects. “We procured 50 acres of land which remain undeveloped, and some district buildings are incomplete. I will lobby to develop that land, build factories and create jobs,” he said. He also pledged to restore progress in the health sector. “During my time, every health centre had an operating theatre. Since I left, the sector has stagnated,” Mr Kyeyune said. He accused the current leadership of partisanship: “Leaders here think only along party lines.

Opposition leaders refuse to work with NRM, and that is a mistake I want to correct.” Also nominated was Ms Flavia Nakafeero of the Democratic Front, a former councillor for Nansana Division. She said she would seek to become the district’s first female LC5 chairperson. “I have travelled widely and benchmarked best practices. I want to bring that experience here to Wakiso,” she said. District Returning Officer Tolbert Musinguzi reminded candidates that campaigns will officially begin next month. “Anyone who misses the designated days will not be given another chance,” he said.





Compiled by Busein Samilu, Damali Mukhaye, Jessica Sabano & Noeline Nabukenya







