Balimwezo urges govt to invest in skills training to boost Kampala productivity

The newly elected Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Ronald Balimwezo, has called on the government to increase investment in skills training to boost productivity and address the high unemployment rate in Uganda.

Mr Balimwezo said government programmes such as the Parish Development Model have focused on wealth creation, but most Ugandans lack the skills to run sustainable businesses.

“The rate at which businesses open is equal to the rate at which businesses collapse. Someone opens a business today, and in three months it collapses. This happens because they lack the necessary skills. The government can only employ a maximum of 100,000 people through public service, yet we have over 45 million citizens,” he said.

He noted that Uganda’s universities produce more than 30,000 graduates annually, yet the formal sector can absorb only a fraction of them. “So where do the rest go? They must be able to start their own businesses. But if they lack the knowledge to start or grow a business, then we are facing a big problem,” he added.

He was speaking at the conclusion of a one-week entrepreneurship training at the Enterprise Uganda Centre of Excellence in Butabika on Monday.

Balimwezo emphasized that productivity is the core of employability.

“Essentially, employers want productivity. If you cannot deliver, you waste time. At this training, participants have learned work ethics, client management, and the value of time—because time is money,” he said.

He warned that inefficiency has economic consequences. “Today in Kampala alone, traffic jams waste 240,000 man-hours daily, equivalent to Shs10 trillion a year. Many Ugandans lose opportunities to more productive Kenyans because they fail to apply themselves.”

The Lord Mayor applauded Enterprise Uganda for equipping participants with practical skills. “The biggest challenge is that even some members of parliament struggle to manage their own businesses and finances. Programs like this provide critical guidance,” he said.

Nakawa East MP-elect, Mr Freddie Ruhindi, cited China as an example of how mindset transformation can drive development. He highlighted that China’s rise was linked to long-term vision, discipline, and educating citizens on wealth creation.

“Development is not just building roads. Roads cannot pay your medical bills or school fees. Programs must put money in people’s pockets,” Ruhindi said.

Enterprise Uganda Executive Director, Charles Ocici, explained that the training focused on harnessing multiple sources of capital beyond government or loans. “Participants learned that their time, skills, and even idle assets can be converted into productive capital. They discovered how to reinvest profits, utilise advances from customers, and maximise available resources,” he said.

“One of the biggest challenges for our entrepreneurs is lack of capital. But capital is not just money from the government or banks. Your brain, your skills, your time—these are your first forms of capital,” he added.

He also advised the entrepreneurs to maximise resources at their disposal.

“Do not underestimate what you already have. A piece of land, an idle structure, or even advances from customers—these can all be used to generate income. It’s about behaving well with suppliers and turning every opportunity into productive business,” Ocici said.

He added that reinvesting profits is key to sustainable business growth.