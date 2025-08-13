Balunywa, 14 others charged over ghost workers scandal

The former Makerere University Business School (Mubs) principal, Prof Waswa Balunywa, is among several current and former government officials wanted by the Anti-Corruption Court over a ghost workers scandal.

A charge sheet signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Ms Jane Frances Abodo, and presented before the Nakasero-based anti-graft court yesterday shows that Prof Balunywa, 68, who was absent in court, faces three counts of abuse of office.

Prosecutors allege that between March 18, 2023, while serving as Mubs principal, Prof Balunywa abused his office by recruiting three people, Mr James Arike, Mr Nathan Nuwagira, and Ms Nimrod Kakayi, as administrative assistants despite them lacking the required academic qualifications.

The prosecution says this led to “ineligible” costs to the government. Prof Balunywa, who retired from Mubs in May 2023, is jointly charged with Ms Jacqueline Namaganda, 47, the former acting human resource director and now chief quality assurance officer at Mubs. Ms Namaganda faces three counts of neglect of duty.

The DPP alleges that in early 2023, while serving as acting human resource director at Mubs, she failed to assess whether Mr Arike, Ms Kakai, and Mr Nuwagira were qualified for their jobs, leading to their appointment.

In court on August 12, Ms Namaganda, who was present, denied the charges. Presiding Chief Magistrate Racheal Nakyazze remanded her to Luzira prison until August 21, when her bail application will be heard.

Prof Waswa Balunywa, the principal of Mubs. PHOTO/FILE

Meanwhile, Prof Balunywa’s absence from court led the magistrate to issue criminal summons against him. He is required to appear on August 21 without fail.

"A2 Jacqueline Namaganda is hereby remanded to prison until the afternoon of August 21 for hearing of her bail application while criminal summons are issued against A1 (Prof Balunywa)," Magistrate Nakyazze held.

The second case involves two officials from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) and a housewife from Entebbe. They are Ms Jennifer Etit Okaka, 51, the manager of human resources; Mr Joel Joseph Okwalinga, 48, the manager of legal services; and Ms Irene Kagume Atukunda, 50, a housewife and resident of Kitoro, Entebbe.

In the first count of causing financial loss, prosecutors allege that Ms Okaka, between June and November 2023, failed to update the payroll system to remove Ms Atukunda’s name, resulting in a Shs17.3 million loss to the government.

In the second count, prosecutors say Ms Atukunda, between June 5 and November 2023, was employed as a security assistant at UCAA but absconded from duty while continuing to receive a monthly salary and terminal benefits totalling Shs146.5 million.

The DPP says Ms Atukunda did this knowing, or having reason to believe, that her actions would cause financial loss to the government.

In the charge of abuse of office, prosecutors allege that between October 16 and November 2023, Mr Okwalinga abused his authority by directing and facilitating the irregular acceptance of Ms Atukunda’s resignation without a disciplinary hearing — an action they say was arbitrary and harmful to the interests of his employer, UCAA.

The arraignment of the UCAA staff before the anti-graft court comes less than a month after President Museveni wrote to the Ministry of Works, calling for the dismissal of 152 UCAA employees suspected to be unqualified for their positions.

In the same letter, the President claimed that some of the staff had secured their jobs through corruption, leading to inefficiencies at Entebbe International Airport.

“I have received information that there is massive corruption in the UCAA in terms of several aspects, including recruiting unqualified people for employment there. As a consequence, serious inefficiencies cause problems that must not be allowed to continue,” Mr Museveni wrote to Gen Katumba Wamala, the Works and Transport minister.

“One glaring, embarrassing problem was, for instance, for Maama Maria Nyerere, being trapped in an archaic lift for four minutes. Some investigation was carried out, and 152 unqualified staff were identified. All these must be sacked, and so should those who recruited them. I demand immediate action.”

The third case involves staff from Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital.

They are Ms Waliyah Nalweyiso, 55, a senior accountant; Mr Paul Kikulwe, 45, the human resource officer; Ms Grace Kibanda, 30, a former enrolled nurse; and Mr Lawrence Katumba, 34, also a former enrolled nurse.

In the first count of causing financial loss, prosecutors allege that between July 1, 2022, and March 2023, Ms Nalweyiso approved payments to Ms Kibanda and Mr Katumba despite both having absconded from duty, resulting in a Shs5.6 million loss to the government.

Another case involves two senior police officers — Ms Dorah Aryatuha, the principal human resources officer, and Mr Francis Oyet, 44, a former police officer who had resigned from the Force.

In the count of neglect of duty, prosecutors allege that Ms Aryatuha failed to remove Mr Oyet from the police payroll after his resignation, allowing him to continue receiving salary payments totalling Shs20 million.

Mr Oyet is also charged with withdrawing the money from the police coffers, knowing he had already resigned, thereby causing financial loss to the government. Mr James Sekalumba, 59, a police officer, has been charged with abuse of office.

Prosecutors say between 2010 and 2023, while working with the Directorate of Logistics and Engineering, he improperly took on a second government job as an electrician at Kyambogo University, going against established government rules, laws, and procedures.

The other suspects are Mr Ibrahim Ojuku, 56, head of security at Mubs, and Mr Joseph Ngabirano, 52, a security guard.

They are charged with causing financial loss to the government. Prosecutors say Mr Ojuku failed to report to the principal’s office that Mr Ngabirano was not attending work, which would have led to his removal from the payroll. This omission allegedly caused the government a loss of Shs41 million.

More than 10 suspects appeared in court and all denied the charges against them. A day earlier, they had been held at the Police CID headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala, for questioning.

Their arrest followed President Museveni’s directive last year to the CID Director, Assistant Inspector General of Police Tom Magambo, to investigate government officials involved in the ghost workers scheme.

“Now, this is not a political matter. I am going to write to CID to go for these people,” President Museveni wrote.