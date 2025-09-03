Balunywa’s long walk to Luzira Prison

In May 2023, Prof Waswa Balunywa’s 26-year reign as principal of Makerere University Business School (Mubs) came to an end. But the extra five years he secured in 2018, after President Museveni overruled his wife’s directive to replace him, have now landed him in court.

Back in 2018, Education Minister Janet Museveni had written to the Education Service Commission, urging them to fast-track the process of finding a new principal before Balunywa’s contract expired.

In her letter, she cited Section 83 of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform you that you advertise this post of principal of Mubs as soon as you receive a formal submission from the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports,” Ms Museveni wrote. She warned against a leadership vacuum, but President Museveni quashed the directive in a May 28, 2018, letter, instead ordering Prof Balunywa’s reappointment.

He reasoned that Prof Balunywa had “always been on the liberation side ideology in addition to being an active administrator.”

That controversial extension is now central to his troubles.

Charge sheet

According to a charge sheet presented before the Anti-Corruption Court yesterday, between 2020 and 2023, Prof Balunywa unlawfully appointed 103 academic staff, 17 administrative staff, and 69 support staff—powers reserved for the Mubs Appointments Committee.

The then Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo, who signed off the file, said Prof Balunywa had usurped the committee’s authority. The 68-year-old professor, who appeared in court wearing a blue facemask, pleaded not guilty. Presiding magistrate Racheal Nakyazze said she would hear his bail application this Friday.

This is the second case file against him. In the first, presented on August 12 in his absence, Prof Balunywa faces three counts of abuse of office for appointing three administrative assistants—James Arike, Nathan Nuwagira, and Nimrod Kakayi—without the required academic qualifications. Prosecutors say this caused “ineligible costs to the government.”

In that case, he is jointly charged with Ms Jacqueline Namaganda, 47, former acting human resource director and now chief quality assurance officer of Mubs. The DPP contends she “neglected her duty to evaluate the eligibility” of the three appointees.

Prosecutors objected to Prof Balunywa’s bail application, citing his failure to attend earlier hearings and questioning the suitability of his sureties.

State attorney Immaculate Agotoku told court: “Prof Balunywa has a second file… He has presented four sureties who are below his age. One is 41 years, another 59, which is a big difference… They will not compel him to attend trial.”

She added that he had “deliberately switched off his known phones” and only appeared after criminal summons were issued.

Prof Balunywa’s lawyer, Mr Asuman Matovu, dismissed these objections. “It is the discretion of this court to grant or not to grant bail… prosecution cannot take away that. These are bailable offences before this court,” he said.

On the issue of sureties, he argued: “Bringing someone older than the suspect will be a burden… They are close relatives of the applicant. They are reputable people with reputable professions. Once he was served, it’s the reason he is here.”

Magistrate Nakyazze adjourned the ruling, noting: “I can see another matter has been handed to me, which is for plea taking. I will make a ruling on bail on September 5.” She remanded Prof Balunywa to Luzira Prison until then.

Prof Balunywa at a glance

Age: 68

Position: Former Principal of Makerere University Business School (1997–2023)

Tenure: Served 26 years, reappointed in 2018 after President Museveni overruled the Education minister’s directive to replace him.

Key accusations:

Abuse of office (two case files).

• Usurping Appointments Committee powers by recruiting over 180 staff.

• Hiring unqualified administrative assistants, leading to “ineligible costs to government.”

Co-accused: Jacqueline Namaganda, 47, former acting HR director, facing three counts of neglect of duty.

Current status: Remanded to Luzira Prison pending bail ruling on September 5.