Balunywa to court: I only learnt from media that I’m wanted

Former Makerere University Business School (Mubs) principal, Prof Waswa Balunywa, has told the Anti-Corruption Court that he only learnt through the media that he was wanted over corruption-related charges. Through his lawyers, Prof Balunywa, 68, said there was no evidence by way of criminal summonses served on him requiring his appearance in court yesterday to take a plea.

“We received instructions from accused Balunywa through an email addressed to our law firm with an attachment of a letter, which we also filed in court. The instructions were to follow up on the allegations he has been hearing from the media,” Mr Asuman Matovu submitted. He adds….. “Our client is unwell due to illness, the reason why he is not here, but is ready to appear at any time. The State should prove if summonses were ever served on him. We pray that the summonses are extended, and since we have introduced ourselves as his lawyers, the State can serve us so we pass them on to him.”

However, State prosecutor Immaculate Agotoku objected, insisting that summonses had been issued and the accused was aware of the charges. But when tasked by the court to present the proof of service, she said she did not have it. “We do not have the evidence here, but in his own letter he admitted that he is aware he is needed in court. No medical document has been attached to show that he is sick. We therefore pray for a warrant of arrest,” Ms Agotoku said.

But Chief Magistrate Racheal Nakyazze sided with Prof Balunywa’s lawyers, ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove service of the summonses. “I have heard the submissions of counsel for both sides. Criminal summons were indeed extracted, but prosecution has not proved service. I shall therefore not issue a warrant of arrest. Since A1’s advocates have now indicated that they have instructions to represent him, upon filing a notice of instructions, the prosecution can serve them directly. The summonses are hereby extended to September 2,” the magistrate ruled.





Meanwhile, Prof Balunywa’s co-accused, Ms Jacqueline Namaganda, the former acting human resource director at Mubs, was granted cash bail of Shs4m. Her sureties were bonded at Shs50m not cash. Ms Namaganda, who currently serves as the institution’s chief quality assurance officer, was also ordered to deposit her passport in court. She faces three counts of neglect of duty for allegedly failing to verify the eligibility of the three recruits before they were appointed.

Background to the case

Prosecution alleges that Prof Balunywa, while still principal of Mubs, abused his office between February and April 2023. He is accused of irregularly recruited three individuals, Mr James Arike, Mr Nathan Nuwagira, and Mr Nimrod Kakayi, as administrative assistants without the required academic qualifications.

The recruitment is said to have created ineligible costs to the government, forming the basis of the corruption case.

Instructions.

We received instructions from accused Balunywa through an email addressed to our law firm with an attachment of a letter, which we also filed in court. The instructions were to follow up on the allegations he has been hearing from the media– Mr Asuman Matovu







