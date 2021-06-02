Bamba ask govt to fulfil promises

By Longino Muhindo More by this Author

The Obudhingiya Bwa Bwamba in Bundibugyo District have asked government to fulfil the pledges it made to the cultural institution.

During the seventh coronation anniversary of the Obudhigiya Bwa Bwamba in Bundibugyo Town on Sunday, the institution’s prime minister, Mr Wilson Mubulya, said in 2014, President Museveni pledged to construct their palace and buy the king vehicles, among others, but nothing has been done.

“We are grateful to the government for recognising our culture, but we also take this chance to remind the President and his government to fulfil the pledges they made towards our cultural institution,” Mr Mubulya said.

In his message, the Bamba cultural leader, Lt Col Martin Ayongi Kamya, urged subjects to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to fight the spread of the new wave of Covid-19.

Prevention campaign

Lt Col Kamya, who launched Covid-19 vaccination exercise, also asked the public to take the Covid-19 jab.

“This new wave is very dangerous and it spreads very first, let us utilise this chance of vaccination but also, let us observe the SOPs,” Lt Col Kamya said.

The country has registered more than 47,761 Covid-19 cases, 43,401 recoveries and 647,357 vaccinations.

Lt Gen Charles Angina, the deputy chief coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, asked people to embrace the parish model to improve their household incomes and eradicate poverty.

“This new project aims at having development activities planned for and executed at the parish, the lowest level unit for planning and development. We hope this project will transform our communities,” Lt Gen Angina said.

He said government is in final plans of establishing a cocoa processing factory in Bundibugyo for value addition.

According to statistics from the district production office, about 90 per cent of the population directly depends on cocoa.