Banish greed, ignorance to save planet- Museveni 

President Museveni has called for urgent measures to avert the climate change crisis the World is currently facing.

In a statement submitted to the ongoing World Leaders Summit during the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) on Climate Change in Glasgow, UK, Mr Museveni highlighted a number of “irresponsible and sometimes greedy human actions” that have led to damaging the environment. He cited the depletion of forests, wetlands as well as the role of big emitters of greenhouse gases among the factors exacerbating the problem.

New Content Item (1)





The president also underscored the link between socio-economic transformation and environmental protection noting that,“If you conserve under-development, you should forget about conserving the environment... Therefore, let the world banish greed, ignorance, irresponsibility and rebelliousness, save our planet and use our greater knowledge to ensure affluence for all the people of the world.”

He called for a correct balance in sustainable use of natural resources.

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his capacity as host and more than 120 other world leaders including US President Joe Biden, many African Heads of State and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are participating in the two-day Summit.

Prime Minister Boris urged world leaders to make the bold commitments needed to avoid a “doomsday” scenario which could become a reality in the near future unless urgent action is taken.

“The longer we fail to act, the worse it gets and the higher the price when we are eventually forced by the catastrophe to act” he warned.

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson



He emphasized that it was possible to significantly cut emissions and plant billions of trees “because it is the way to restore the balance of nature and fix carbon in the air.”

He stressed that developed countries should support mitigation and adaptation initiatives in developing countries, adding “we have a duty now to find those funds-$100 billion a year that was promised in Paris by 2020 but which we won’t deliver until 2023.”

The main objective of COP26 which started October 31 and expected to end November 12, 2021 is to get commitments aimed at reducing emissions in order to keep global temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees Celsius as agreed in the Paris Agreement of 2015 on Climate Change.