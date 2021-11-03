Banish greed, ignorance to save planet- Museveni 

President Museveni has called for urgent measures to avert the climate change crisis the World is currently facing.
In a statement submitted to the ongoing World Leaders Summit during the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) on Climate Change in Glasgow, UK, Mr Museveni highlighted a number of “irresponsible and sometimes greedy human  actions” that have led to damaging the environment. He cited the depletion of forests, wetlands as well as the role of big emitters of greenhouse gases among the factors exacerbating the problem. 

