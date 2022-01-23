Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile dies in Nairobi

The Governor of the Bank of Uganda Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile is dead. Mutebile died this morning at Nairobi Hospital, according to an announcement by Deputy Governor Micheal Atingi-Ego. He was 72.

Mutebile was admitted to Nairobi Hospital on Sunday, December 31, 2021, after he collapsed due to complications related to diabetes. He had been in and out of hospital in recent years for the same complications.

Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, a seasoned professional economist has served as Governor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Uganda since 2001, and had just started a new term of office for which he was reappointed by 2021. He served as secretary to the treasury from 1992 to 2001 when he was appointed governor.

He is remembered for spearheading the design and implementation of the Economic Reform Program that restored Uganda from the economic crises of the 1970s and 1980s to sound economic performance during his service as the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury in the ministry of finance, planning, and economic development.