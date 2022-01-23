Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile dies in Nairobi

The Governor of the Bank of Uganda Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile is dead

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

The Governor of the Bank of Uganda Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile is dead. Mutebile died this morning at Nairobi Hospital, according to an announcement by Deputy Governor Micheal Atingi-Ego. He was 72.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.