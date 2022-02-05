Banking sector players deepen financial inclusion

With just about 6 million bank accounts out of a population of more than 45 million, implies that Uganda is among the least unbanked countries in the world, according to banking sector professionals.

As a result, leading financial sector players are trying out innovative ways to deepen financial inclusion, beginning with simplified innovations to draw, especially the majority of young people, into the banking fold.

With a help of technology, opening accounts via your mobile phone, irrespective of the type of handset or whether you have internet or not - you can now open an account and straight away perform banking services.

Financial institutions like Equity Bank are already trying this out ahead of their peers. Central Bank has since been urging industry players to take on bold and innovative ways to deepen financial inclusion.

“This game-changing innovation is a commitment to invest in the financial deepening and inclusion of the unbanked population through increasing access to mainstream banking services while at the same time help many underserved and unbanked customers access banking services,” the Executive Director Commercial Banking, Mr Michael Matovu Sseguya told Daily Monitor during the launch of the platform.

He continued: “As industry players, we always seek innovative ways of offering integrated financial services that socially and economically empower our customers and communities as we have developed this platform while keeping in mind the potential of mobile and digital banking and the need for small value immediate remittances.”