Banyarwanda divided over Museveni endorsement

A rift has emerged between the two main Banyarwanda community leadership groups over support for President Museveni’s candidacy in the upcoming elections.

The Ugandan-Banyarwanda Cultural Development Association (Umubano), led by Mr Simon Kaitana, and the Council for Abavandimwe, headed by Mr Frank Gashumba, are at odds over the endorsement of the incumbent, who has been in power for 39 years.

On August 20, Mr Gashumba held a press conference, announcing that all Banyarwanda had decided to support Mr Museveni in the upcoming polls.

“We are endorsing Museveni because we are not seeing any other option,” he said, revealing plans to travel across Uganda starting later in September to canvass support for the incumbent.

The announcement, however, drew strong criticism from Umubano, which rejected the move, citing a lack of consultation and the importance of respecting individual choices.

Umubano’s leadership said they intend to convene a national delegates’ conference to evaluate all candidates based on past, present, and future considerations, rather than making a hasty endorsement.

Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde, affiliated with Umubano, said: “The government has not addressed the Banyarwanda question; we cannot be the first to support Museveni. You cannot concurrently run and scratch yourself. We shall not fight those in error [Mr Gashumba’s camp] but rather be tactical.”

Similarly, Mr Jumma Kaberuka, Umubano’s head of mobilisation, emphasised that many members of the community support various political parties, including the National Unity Platform (NUP), National Resistance Movement (NRM), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and Democratic Party (DP). Forcing everyone to back one candidate, he argued, undermines freedom of choice.

“No one has the authority to decide for the entire Banyarwanda community, whether regarding political parties or candidates for the 2026 elections. We have diverse preferences,” Mr Kaberuka said.

This is not the first time that Umubano and the Council for Abavandimwe have clashed. Each claims to be the supreme body representing Banyarwanda interests and has previously disagreed over issues such as the unresolved Banyarwanda citizenship question and responses to alleged harassment by government agencies, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs and National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), during the issuance of passports and national IDs.

Trend

The question of citizenship for Banyarwanda across Uganda, remains one of the most polarising debates in contemporary Ugandan politics, dating back to the 1960s.

In recent months, President Museveni has issued consecutive directives regarding the Banyarwanda citizenship issue, signalling its continued prominence in national discourse.