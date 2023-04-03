Banyole concerned over erosion of cultural norms

Elders and educationists in Butaleja District are worried over the continuous loss of their cultural norms and practices.

Mr Samuel Hibinga, 77, a resident of Kang’alaba Village, Himutu sub- County in Butaleja District, says Banyole traditional norms and rites such as naming of children and female labia elongation in preparation for marriage are no longer being practiced.

Mr Hibinga, who is also the author of the book, Aspects of Traditional Bunyole Culture, says this explains the invasion of bad practices such as homosexuality in our societies.

“There is a need to revive the dying cultural practices and preserve them because they regulated our conduct towards each other, and also minimised immorality,” he said.

Mr Hibinga, who is also a former chairperson for Butaleja, says the idea of the curse reigned supreme in Bunyole culture as the most dreadful means of punishment.

“This was for purpose of maintaining tranquillity, unity in the community and social order. With the absorption of western cultural values, the consequence is a breakdown in social order,” he says.

Mr Eddy Wamushya, the prime minister of Bunyole Cultural Institution, says preparation of girls for marriage and preservation of virginity is slowly dying away.

“Our own sons are now calling their children only western names such as Gift, Miracle, and Blessing, disregarding our traditional names, which we inherited from our ancestors,” Mr Wamushya says.

He says traditional ceremonies of cooking local food such as Magira (peas stew) and millet, and celebrations of birth of twins have now been termed as evil.

“The installation of clan spiritual heads called Abatusa and rain making rituals and widow inheritance, especially if the husband hasn’t died of infectious diseases, are not respected,” he says.

Mr James Wire, an educationist, says this explains why people are embracing manners that are anti-humanity such as homosexuality.

“Most of the people have been made to believe or even fooled into viewing our culture as being synonymous with evil. All cultural activities have been tagged as witchcraft,” Mr Wire says.

He said in order to inculcate discipline among the people, their ancestors created taboos with prescribed punishment if broken. “These folktales helped to bring up responsible children,” Mr Wire says.

Mr Semu Wanjala, an elder and resident of Butesa Village, Butaleja Sub- county, says due to degeneration of morals, people nowadays have no respect for their bodies.