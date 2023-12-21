Bar owners in bus terminals start to feel minister’s order to leave

Kisenyi bus terminal managers have directed all shop attendants involved in selling hard drinks (alcohol) to either change to soft drinks or leave.

The directive comes after the Minister of Works and Transport Gen Katumba Wamala consulted with different stakeholders in the public transport industry on Wednesday who later informed him of some outlets across bus terminals that sell alcohol to drivers before their journeys which later leads to road crashes.

“We have made the communication clear to all those responsible for these drinks across the terminal. We expect them to comply and any failure will cause for action because what we are dealing with is a directive and a security matter within the transport sector,” Mr Paul Muhwezi, the Kisenyi bus terminal manager told the Monitor on Thursday.

On using metal detectors to enforce security along the different inlets to the park, Mr Muhwezi said only nine gates have been left operational to ensure safety and security.

In the New and Old Taxi parks, compliance with the issued guidelines was still a challenge as all inlets had no security guards.

However, different park managers who talked to the Monitor said efforts were underway to have the guidelines in place starting from Friday.

Mr Tony Bulega the Secretary for Defense in the New Taxi Park said that following a security briefing by the Old Kampala Division Police Commander, management has resolved to buy more metal detectors to enforce security.

“On Monday we had a security briefing and since then we have deployed even those in plain clothes to deal with wrong elements in the park during this festive season. We have deployed three security operatives on each gate and we are in the process of purchasing four more detectors which we shall deploy by Friday.

Mr Muhamad Mulidwa, the Chairperson of the Old Taxi Park, said that enforcing the issued guidelines has been delayed because they needed time and money to purchase the gadgets to be used. He added that touts and other redundant persons have already been removed from the park